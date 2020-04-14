BoC may not be as Quiet as People Think

BOC may use some other sort of unconventional means to provide further stimulus.

April 14, 2020 5:54 PM

BoC may not be as Quiet as People Think

Last week, after several inter-meeting interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the RBA left rates unchanged at 0.25% at their regularly scheduled meeting and said they will do nothing until employment increases and until they are confident inflation will rise to 2-3%.   So basically, it’s in wait and see mode.  Tomorrow, the Bank of Canada has their regularly scheduled Interest Rate Decision and Monetary Policy Report.  After their last scheduled meeting on March 3rd, in which the Committee cut interest rates by 50 bps to 1.25%, the BoC proceeded to have inter-meeting rate cuts on March 13th and March 27th, slashing interest rates to 0.25% in order to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus.   In addition, the Committee began their own version of Quantitative Easing and a Commercial Paper Program to help short-term funding.  They said they will take more action if needed.

Last week, Canada released its Employment Change for the month of March.  Given the extremely poor Initial Claims data in the US the 2 prior weeks before that (3.3 million and 6.6 million respectively), expectations were not high for Canada’s data.  Expectations were for -365,000. The actual number was -1,010,700 vs a February figure of +30,300!!  Is this worth “further action if needed”?  Could the BoC buy more bonds (more QE)?  If so, how much?  Although the BoC won’t budge on interest rates, they may use some other sort of unconventional means from their toolkit to provide further stimulus.   

The decision will also be watched closely as the Monetary Policy Report is due out, which will provide outlooks and guidance for economic conditions. 

Looking at a chart of USD/CAD, markets don’t seem to expect much out of the BoC tomorrow.  The pair traded up to 1.4667 on March 19th and have been trading lower since, yesterday  reached its lowest levels since March 16th.   If markets we expected something more from the BoC, the Canadian Dollar would have been weakening heading into tomorrows meeting.  Traders can’t argue that the reason USD/CAD is lower is because of Crude Oil.  Traditionally, the Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil move together (in other words, USD/CAD and WTI Crude Oil move in opposite directions.).  However , based on the correlation coefficient at the bottom or chart, since the beginning of April,  the Canadian Dollar and Crude have been moving in opposite directions, and there is barely any correlation between the 2 assets classes at the moment! (And crude was down over another 7% today!)

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

 If the Bank of Canada does more QE tomorrow, USD/CAD may run higher through resistance at 1.3920 and 1.4000.  Next resistance is the downward sloping trendline and horizontal resistance near 1.4080.  In the event USD/CAD does continue lower, support is near 1.3800/1.3810,


Related tags: BOC Forex Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOC articles

canada_04
USD/CAD hits resistance ahead of BOC, US PMIs: European open – 06/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
September 6, 2023 05:25 AM
    Forex trading
    USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 10, 2023 04:20 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, AUD/CAD Analysis: Hawkish BOC hike concerns doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 8, 2023 03:14 AM
        Research
        Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 7, 2023 02:24 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.