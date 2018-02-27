Bitcoin recovery continues

The crypto carnage that started at the end of last year may have ended at start of February. In recent weeks, prices have stabilised across the board as fears over the clampdown on crypto exchanges abated.

February 27, 2018 7:30 AM

The crypto carnage that started at the end of last year may have ended at start of February. In recent weeks, prices have stabilised across the board as fears over the clampdown on crypto exchanges abated.  Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, has managed to recover from sub $6000 to trade above $10600 at the time of this writing. Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Neo have all recovered, too, although Ripple has lagged behind somewhat.

But despite the rebound, Bitcoin still remains stuck between a rock and a hard place. As can be seen on the daily chart, resistance around the lower bound of the $11200-$11800 range continues to hold price down. As well as prior support and resistance, this is where a bearish trend line comes into play. The 50-day moving average, which comes in at 10600, has been providing additional resistance. This moving averages had provided significant support in the past.

But the ability of Bitcoin to hold its own above the 200-day average and the long-term trend line suggests that soon it will clear that $11200-$11800 resistance range. If and when it does, then we will have some confirmation that the bull trend has potentially resumed. In this potential scenario, Bitcoin could take off again with the next bullish objectives coming in at $12800 (50% of the drop from near $20K), $14400 (61.8% Fib against the all-time high) and $15500, an old support and resistance level.

Meanwhile support for Bitcoin is seen around $8950 to $9500, an area which was previously support and resistance. The upper end of this range has already been successfully tested. But in the event Bitcoin breaks below this support area, then we could see a drop to $6500 or perhaps even $5000 next, as the buyers rush for the exits.

So, in summary, Bitcoin looks like is trying to form a base. However, it still needs to repair further damage before one can conclude that the corrective trend is over.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.