Bitcoin in bullish reversal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 19, 2019 6:43 AM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Bitcoin staged a sharp reversal on Wednesday after briefly dipping below the low of $6515 created in November. The short stay below this level meant the selling pressure had ran out of juice, with the bulls also managing to defend support around the lower trend of the long-term falling wedge pattern. Thus, a short-squeeze rally was triggered which saw BTC/USD close 10% higher on the day. The recovery helped the cryptocurrency create a large daily bullish engulfing candle, while in another bullish development a short-term bearish trend line was also taken out. Wednesday’s rally eventually come to a halt around $7450. From here, prices have drifted lower again – potentially providing another opportunity for the bulls who missed out on the rally to get on board. Key support is around $6900-$7000, the old resistance zone which must now be defended by the bulls if they are to make a serious come-back attempt in light of Wednesday’s reversal.


Source: Trading View and City Index.


Related tags: Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Today 10:15 AM
Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 05:33 AM
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Research
    Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
      Research
      Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 19, 2023 11:30 AM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Coinbase Q4 earnings preview: Where next for COIN stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 16, 2023 10:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.