Bitcoin Breaks $100K! Where Next? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (December 6, 2024)

Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K. What are the levels to watch now?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 7, 2024 7:00 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Key Points

  • Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K.
  • Continued inflows into cryptoassets should keep pullbacks in Bitcoin and Ether limited.
  • Ether had a strong week, both on an absolute basis and relative to Bitcoin, taking the ETH/BTC ratio back to 0.04, near its highest level since the start of October.

Cryptoasset Market News

  • Bitcoin broke $100K…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K as of writing.
  • Ripple/XRP briefly surpassed Tether/USDT to become the token with the third highest market cap
  • Microstrategy acquired an additional 15.4k BTC for $1.5B at $95,976 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has accumulated a total of 402,100 bitcoins, with a total cost of approximately $23.4 billion and an average price of $58,263.
  • South Korea’s Democratic Party agreed to delay crypto tax by 2 years.
  • South Korea’s Democratic Party agrees to delay crypto tax by 2 years.
  • Bitcoin dominance fell more than -4% on the week to below 56% as of writing
  • President Trump has tapped Paul Atkins to chair the SEC, though he has yet to accept.

Sentiment and Flows

The sentiment gauge we watch most closely, the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index,” feel to 72 last week, resetting sentiment to a level more in-line with a healthy, balanced uptrend. At the margin, the high level of greed in the market hints at elevated risk for a pullback in the coming week, especially if momentum rolls over:

CRYPTo_fear_and_greed_12062024

Source: Alternative.me

Another way of gauging sentiment, flows into exchange-based cryptoasset investment vehicles, have remained near record highs over the last week. As of writing before the release of Friday’s data, Bitcoin ETFs have seen stellar inflows of over $2.5B over the last four days alone. Over the long-term, inflows from “tradfi” investors provide incremental demand for Bitcoin and could help support the price, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Bitcoin_etf_flows_12062024

Source: Farside Investors

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Daily Chart

BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_112062024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

It was an eventful week for Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency breaking the psychologically-significant $100K level for the first time in its 15-year history…only to fall a quick -14% to below $90K in a mini “flash crash” before recovering back above $100K as of writing. As we noted last week, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the 2021-2022 drop is now the key resistance level to watch, though after washing out the leverage in the system in Thursday night’s drop. Longer-term, the established uptrend remains intact, with strong inflows into the asset class leading to relatively short-lived pullbacks, and that state of affairs is likely to remain in place for now.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETHEREUM_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_12062024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Ether had a strong week, both on an absolute basis and relative to Bitcoin, taking the ETH/BTC ratio back to 0.04, near its highest level since the start of October. The world’s second-largest cryptoasset is now trading above $4K to test the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of its 2021-2022 drop.

Moving forward, resistance near $4K represents a key technical hurdle, with a potential break above that level leaving little in the way of technical resistance until the record highs near $4800. Meanwhile, previous-resistance-turned-support at $3400 remains the level to watch to the downside, with the uptrend remaining intact as long as prices hold above that level.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Ethereum Crypto assets Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
By:
David Scutt
December 11, 2024 10:49 PM
    Bitcoin_surveillance
    Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 10, 2024 01:57 AM
      crypto_05
      The stats are working against bitcoin bulls today
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 29, 2024 01:11 AM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 27, 2024 10:20 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.