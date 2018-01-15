Big US Bank shares face pain before tax cut gain

Focus is squarely on how big a shot in the arm U.S. banks may get--eventually--from new tax rules

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2018 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It's all about taxes

With the U.S. bank reporting season underway, the focus remains firmly on the strength of the potential shot in the arm they may get from the new new federal tax code. That was underlined by the first set of fourth-quarter results from major lenders, released by JPMorgan and Wells Fargo on Friday. These showed that patchy performances continued into year-end. What was striking was that with JPMorgan shares outshining those of Wells by way of reaction, investors clearly looked beyond divergent—and spectacular—early encounters with new corporate taxes.

JPMorgan tax pain trumps Wells' gain

JPM saw a $2.4bn hit in total. That was from a one-off repatriation tax on income kept abroad and also adjustments to the value of deferred tax assets and liabilities. The bank even said it didn’t expect to return sack loads of cash held overseas home. But its shares still closed up 1.6%. The contrast with Wells Fargo was stark. Its shares slipped 0.7% despite the biggest U.S. mortgage lender posting a huge benefit from President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Wells Fargo’s income was flattered by a one-off $3.35bn boost accounting for more than half its $6.2B net income, or $1.16 a share. More to the point, The bank's closely eyed expenses remained elevated. It also showed further signs of market share loss in its giant mortgage franchise, where originations slumped 33% in 2017.

Optimism helps 

Hence JPM’s and Wells’ results were no break from norms established last year. The former demonstrated satisfactory though turgid progress in all major businesses apart from trading, the latter continued its sluggish grind away from its reputational and financial doldrums triggered by its fake account scandal. More to the point, investor reaction shrugged off JPM’s tax slam, and lifted its stock based on an adjusted EPS of beat of $1.76. It was the opposite for Wells. Crucially, optimistic commentary seemed to help JPMorgan. The bank suggested revamped taxation would boost profit growth from increased revenue generation and not just from its tax rate falling to 19% from 32%.

Citigroup faces $20bn one-off dent

Similar patterns are expected to play out when both Citigroup releases earnings on 16th January, Bank of America and Goldman on 17th and Morgan Stanley on 18th.  No ‘bulge bracket’ lender is expected to see a similar immediate lift like Wells Fargo, though their shares could still applaud any signs that underlying recovery stories remain on track. Of the biggest Wall-Street focused banks that have yet to report, Citigroup looks most exposed to the new tax regime. It faces a $20bn charge in total. That's because seismic losses in 2007-2009 will now offset future taxes less than under previous rules. Goldman could take a total $5bn charge linked to the new repatriation tax.

A clue to market reactions in the wake of these earnings can be seen from the fact that large bank shares mostly outperformed the S&P 500 last year due to the expected boost to their bottom lines from reduced tax and regulatory burdens. 'Fin-reg' remains largely just an idea, but banks’ capability to make a credible case about positive impact from new legislation—as PMorgan did—could be crucial for how their shares perform in the wake of earnings and over the year ahead.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.