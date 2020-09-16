﻿

Big Gainer at the Opening Bell Tapestry

Tapestry appears to be rising as a result of analyst upgrades.

Financial Analyst
September 16, 2020 12:05 PM
Financial Analyst

On Wednesday morning, Tapestry (TPR), a designer of clothing and luxury leather products gapped up approximately 6.0% before continuing to advance. Before market open, the company was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.  

Looking at a daily chart, Tapestry's stock price has been rising rapidly since Thursday, September 10th, after the company was initiated with a recommendation of "outperform" at Exane. The RSI is bullish and has entered overbought territory sitting at roughly 73. Price has also just made an intraday cross above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is a positive signal. If price can close above the 200-day SMA, it will be an even stronger bullish signal. Price appears to be headed to retest the $20.25 resistance level. If the momentum continues it will likely penetrate that level and advance towards the $22.00 resistance level. On the other hand, since the RSI is in overbought territory, we could see a sell off that brings price back around its $16.00 support level. Price will likely find support at $16.00 and bounce. If price fails to bounce, we could watch price break down further to $14.25. If price cannot rebound off of $14.25 it would be a bearish signal that could send price tumbling lower.             



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.