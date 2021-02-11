Big data dump from UK ahead

Friday's data may give us a clue as to what the BOE was thinking when they first mentioned negative rates

February 11, 2021 4:22 PM

Big data dump from UK ahead

Last week, the BOE took a less dovish stance on monetary policy as they communicated that although they told banks to prepare for negative rates, they didn’t mean to imply that they were going to move rates below 0%.   On Friday, the country will release its first look at Q4 2020 GDP.  Expectations are for a meager 0.5% vs 16% growth in Q3.  However, recall that they country was in lockdown for most of December and was waiting on a Brexit trade deal.  In addition, the UK will release data for December Trade Balance, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production.   Although these are backward looking numbers, they may give us a clue as to what the BOE was thinking when they first mentioned negative rates in the fall.  If the data is worse than expected, and with the UK in lockdown through at least early March, perhaps we will end up seeing negative rates at some point.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD has been in an orderly upward sloping channel since mid-September 2020.  Within that channel, price began forming an ascending wedge, and briefly traded below in early in February.  However, after the BOE meeting on February 4th, bulls were right back at it and brought the pair from a low of 1.3566 to highs not seen since April 2018, then the top trendline (of both the channel and the wedge, near 1.3866.  GBP/USD put in tweezer tops Wednesday and Thursday, indicating sellers were waiting near the trendline above.  If price moves above Wednesday’s highs, the next resistance level isn’t until the psychological round number of 1.4000.  Above there price can move to horizontal resistance from 2018, near 1.4072.  First support is at previous highs near 1.3758, then at the low of February 4th (BOE day) at 1.3566.  This level confluences with the 50 Day Moving Average.  The bottom trendline of the rising channel is near 1.3500.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP traded lower over of a symmetrical triangle of January 12th and accelerated lowed after the BOE meeting, testing a band of support from May 2020 near 0.8750.  The pair is currently trading just above there, as the RSI unwinds from oversold territory.  The ECB has already signaled they are extremely dovish, and may be willing to cut rates again, even lower than -0.5%.  However, if the Q4 data is worse than expected, there may be reason for the pair to bounce.  First horizontal resistance is at 0.8795.  Horizontal resistance above there is at 0.8868, and then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 20th. 2020 highs to the February 5th lows, near 0.8927.  Support is at February 5ths lows at 0.8738, ahead of a band of support all the way down to 0.8671.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Q4 2020 GDP and a host of other data to be released on Friday may give us a clue as to what the BOE was thinking when they mentioned negative rates in the fall.  In addition, with the country still in lockdown until March, this may give us a peak behind the curtain of what lies ahead for Q1.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: GBP Forex GDP BOE

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI
Today 10:00 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
      Research
      GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 8, 2025 09:37 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 19, 2024 10:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.