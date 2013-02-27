bernanke on the fence as the italian auction dominates today 8772013

The FX markets are consolidating following extreme volatility at the beginning of the week following the UK downgrade and the Italian election debacle. Federal Reserve […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2013 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets are consolidating following extreme volatility at the beginning of the week following the UK downgrade and the Italian election debacle. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke provided the market with a calming influence following the hawkish FOMC minutes last week. He remained dovish but not to the extent that some had been hoping for as reiterated that QE will continue until there are substantial labour market gains although he was slightly more optimistic on the economy calling the Q4 GDP ‘a pause’ and that Q1 GDP has rebounded with the labour market ‘improving gradually’ but remaining ‘generally weak’ and he made it very clear the FED has an exit strategy to QE.

Italy will be in the spotlight again this morning as they are scheduled to issue euro 3-4 billion 10-year BTP’s but pressure is already building from rating agencies with Moody’s warning of a downgrade if reforms stall due to political uncertainty although I note they already have Italy on a negative watch like they had the UK.

The BoE’s Tucker added to bearish sentiment yesterday by reiterating that sterling needs to fall further and that nobody on the BoE board thinks QE is coming to an end.

We have a busy economic calendar today with EU economic sentiment, UK GDP along with the all important Italian auction this morning. Across the pond we get durable goods, pending home sales and mortgage applications whilst Fed Chairman Bernanke will repeat his testimony before the Financial Services Committee.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3035-1.3015-1.2995 | Resistance 1.3125-1.3150-1.3175


USD/JPY

Supports 91.65-91.20-90.80 | Resistance 92.30-92.80-93.10


GBP/USD

Supports  1.5075-1.5050-1.5000 | Resistance 1.5140-1.5185-1.5235

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.