Bears to send euro sub 112

Bearish factors continue to stack up against the euro.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 8, 2019 11:03 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Bearish factors continue to stack up against the euro. Weak German industrial production comes following last week’s softer German factory orders. Data is clearly showing the damaging impact that Brexit, the ongoing US – Sino trade dispute and fears over a global downturn are having on the manufacturing sector in Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

Whilst the eurozone consumer had been underpinning the bloc’s economy, for how much longer this will continue is dubious. Last week eurozone retail sales were short of expectations raising questions as to whether the weakness in the manufacturing sector is now seeping deeper into the economy.  Investor confidence dropped to -5.8 in July, well short of 0.2 increase forecast. Fears are growing that a German recession is looming.

ECB member Benoit Couere added to the negative sentiment towards the euro, saying that accommodative monetary policy is needed more than ever.
As more dovish sounds come from the ECB the euro could struggle to gain ground, particularly versus the dollar, as rate cut expectations ease stateside.

Dollar holds onto NFP gains
The dollar has held onto gains from the end of last week following the much better than forecast headline non-farm payroll figure. With 224k jobs created in June, well ahead of 164k expected. The strong number has made investors question the likelihood of a deep rate cut by the Fed in July. As investors push back on rate cut expectations the dollar has strengthened. 

Investors will now look ahead to an appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in front of the House Financial Services Panel for further clues as to the next steps by the Fed. The Fed will almost certainly want to wait for more data before acting after the NFP surprise, but this could be the week when Fed Chair Powell guides the markets ti the direction of their intentions.

EUR/USD Levels to watch:
EUR/USD hit an intraday high of $1.1235. It has since swung lower. Trading below its 50, 100, 200 sma on the 4 hour chart, showing bearish momentum. Support can be seen at $1.1180, prior to $1.1140 and $1.1105. On the upside, resistance is seen at $1.1270, $1.1320 before $1.1350.


Related tags: Euro USD Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
Yesterday 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
Yesterday 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Yesterday 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    April 2, 2024 03:02 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The top 10 most traded currencies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
        ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 16, 2023 01:31 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.