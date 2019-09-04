Barratt turns cautious after another strong year

The stock has dropped like a brick on another Brexit crunch day

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2019 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The stock has dropped like a brick on the latest Brexit crunch day

Barratt Developments’ biggest one-day stock price drop of the year has raised the question of whether its mix of robust margins, advantageous strategic partnerships and market share can continue to shield it from the worst Brexit blow-back.

Shares in the group that builds most residential homes in large swathes of Britain have ground 73% higher since a post-referendum day bottom in July 2016. With the FTSE up a measly 12% since then, it is clear Barratt rode the housing market’s resilience to the kind of impacts widely feared in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Now, the group sees volume growth “towards the lower end” of its medium-term target range in the current financial year, causing the stock to lose as much as 5% at one point on Wednesday. Operating and revenue results for the 2018/19 year also suggest estimates have got somewhat ahead of current Barratt capacity, despite efficiency continuing to improve.

  • Revenue: £4.76bn, up 2.3% year-on-year vs. average estimate of £4.82bn
  • FY operating profit £901.1m, up 4.5% year-on-year vs. average estimate of £908.8m
  • Operating  margin 18.9% vs. 17.7% in 2018/19 full-year

(Consensus forecasts compiled by Bloomberg)

Barratt’s proven ability to withstand housing market volatility has rested on stable margins, and a dominant sector position garnered from decades of above-average volume gains that reaped strong market share growth. Britain’s historically robust residential property market has also played a part in providing the group with a leading cash-generation profile and rising net income each year since 2012.

Yet Barratt’s key multiples against itself and close rivals are mostly tracking near medium-to-long-term highs. Guidance towards the lower end of forecast ranges might well turn out to be strategic caution, particularly as “housing market fundamentals remain attractive, with a long-term undersupply”, according to the group. The more immediate investor worry then is sentiment. This year alone, the stock crushes the Bloomberg UK Homebuilder Index’s 11.6% gain, rising 29%. As fears of a potential Brexit chill gain immediacy, Barratt shares could be more vulnerable to reduction than more modestly performing rivals. And if Brexit’s bite matches its bark after all, an enriched valuation will have a similar, longer-lasting effect.

Chart thoughts

BDEV sellers’ ‘warning shot’ is the broken 2019 uptrend. The most immediate question buyers now need to assess concerns the sturdiness of the region that mostly encapsulated the stock between January and July. It’s an almost binary case of fight vs. flight. Above sure-footed kick-back lows of 535.7p, 552.6p and 566p (note the confluence of closest support with the 200-day average) defence would be holding. But the zone would appear hollower if those levels proved to be fragile, opening the way for a look back at the base of the year’s vault, 432p.

Barratt Developments CFD

Source: City Index

Related tags: Shares market Brexit Earnings UK

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.