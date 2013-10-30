barclays profit falls 26 but beats forecasts 29582013

Barclays beat market expectations on Wednesday when the UK bank reported a 26% fall in underlying pre-tax profits for the three months to the end […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2013 3:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays beat market expectations on Wednesday when the UK bank reported a 26% fall in underlying pre-tax profits for the three months to the end of September. At the same time, the bank also kept its provisions for PPI miss-selling unchanged, setting a starkly different tone to that of Lloyds who yesterday increased provisions by another £750m.

Underlying pre-tax profits came in at £1.4bn, a sharp fall from £1.9bn for the same quarter a year ago but this beat the median of market expectations in the City of London, which stood at £1.25bn.

Tier 1 capital ratio also improved to 9.6%, the bank said, which has benefited from the funds raised in the successful £5.8bn rights issue.

Weakness at Investment Bank

A key on-going concern for Barclays’ shareholders is performance at the banks investment banking operations. Investment banking income fell 7% to £8.58bn which was weighted by a drop in fixed income as traders and clients alike sought to put their money into stocks. Weak performance in investment banking is a key handicap in the banks ability to return to the sorts of profits, and ultimately dividends, that its shareholders grew used to before the financial crisis. Investment banking contributed to 57% of the banks total profits for the quarter. For the same quarter a year ago, it was 52%. So the weakness in investment banking is growing in influence on the banks total performance.

At the same time and perhaps this has greater PR implications is the fact that Barclays is keeping its PPI provisions (£3.95bn) unchanged. There had been fears that this may increase following Lloyds, who have set aside the most for PPI claims in the industry, increased their own provisions by £750m, with their total pot now standing at £8bn. So in this sense, there may be somewhat of a relief that PPI claims, for now, may no longer continue to hurt the bottom line for Barclays.

Barclays shares

Barclays shares traded at strong support levels of just above 250p-255p this week and these levels have over the past nine months attracted buyers who have picked up the stock at these lower price levels.

Shares have been in a consolidation phase for much of the year with many traders choosing to swing trade shares between the low and higher ends of this consolidation range.

For positive momentum to restart, we need to see Barclays shares close above 305p on a consecutively weekly basis.

A drop below 250p would however be concerning and could open up a broader corrective move to 230p and 200p.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.