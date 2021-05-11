Banxico Preview Higher inflation but can they leave rates unchanged

May 11, 2021 8:37 PM
5 views

Banxico Preview: Higher inflation, but can they leave rates unchanged?

As mentioned in the Week Ahead, it’s a slow week for Central Bank meetings.  However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) meets on Thursday to discuss interest rate policy.  Banixco has been lowering rates since before the pandemic began.  When the coronavirus hit in the spring of last year, they began to cut more aggressively (as did most central banks). Interest rates in Mexico are currently at 4% and the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged when they meet this week.

However, Mexico is faced with rising inflation.  Last week, Mexico’s inflation rate for April was released and the print was 6.08%, the highest since December 2017!  At the Mexico’s last interest rate decision meeting in March, members noted that although inflation increased to 4.12% in March, they expected inflation on converge at 3% in Q2 of 2022.  With inflation now at 6.08%, will they change their target date for convergence at 3% or will they need to hike rates at some point to meet that goal? 

What about the coronavirus?

The country remains at level Orange, one level below the top tier.  Roughly 15% of the population has been vaccinated and there are supply issues with the Russian Sputnik vaccine.  Banixco must try to balance monetary policy between the on-going coronavirus problem and rising inflation.

USD/MXN

USD/MXN had been moving lower since the pandemic highs in April 2020.  The pair formed a bearish wedge, putting in a low on January 20th.  USD/MXN moved higher and broke out of the top of the wedge but couldn’t even retrace to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the April 2020 highs to the January 20th lows at 21.9351.  The pair corrected to a high of 21.6355 on March 8th and began moving lower again.   USD/MXN is currently trading near 19.9560, just pips above the January 20th lows of 19.5417. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, horizontal resistance is above at 20.1545, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 24th highs to the April 29th lows near 20.2391.  If price moves above that, the May 4th highs are at 20.3197.  Support below is at the April 29th lows of 19.7841, then horizontal support at the January 20th lows near 19.5491.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The expectations are for the Bank of Mexico to leave rates unchanged on Thursday.  However, with inflation at 3-year highs and the coronavirus still prevalent, the statement will be closely watch for clues as to the next move for Banxico.  

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex MXN Central Bank Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:18 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:04 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:52 AM
        Federal reserve Eagle
        USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 25, 2023 11:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.