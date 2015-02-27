banks and other blue chips fall on the singapore exchange 252602015

New allegations surface against accounting practices at Noble Group


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2015 9:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended nearly half a percent lower following losses in the three biggest banks, and blue chips such as ComfortDelGro and SingTel.

Sentiment was also weighed under by the renewed allegations of accounting irregularities at Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) by Iceberg Research, and the trading halt requested by the company thereafter.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.65 points lower or -0.43 per cent to 3,426.18, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.81 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.31 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.29 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a sharply higher volume of 1,127.3 million shares valued at SG$946.2 million.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were consumer goods (+0.77 per cent), Catalist (+0.25 per cent) and oil and gas (+0.230 per cent). The top losers were maritime (-1.35 per cent), basic materials (-1.27 per cent), fledgling (-1.01 per cent) and industrials (-0.77 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group claims to have identified the person behind Iceberg Research as a former disgruntled employee whom they fired about 18 months ago. "We have a high degree of confidence we know who it is," said Noble chief executive Yusuf Alireza. "We don't plan to spend any management time on it or shareholders' resources on it… Our stakeholders will judge us not by an anonymous blogger but by our results, and that's what we want to focus on." The company has handed the information over to the regulators and does not intend to take any legal action against the person.

For the three months ended December 31 the company reported a net quarterly loss of US$240 million (SG$326 million), the first loss since September 2011, compared to a profit of US$170 million a year ago. Revenue during the period slumped 14 per cent to US$21 billion.

Iceberg Research, meanwhile released a second report on Thursday pointing to a “divergence” between the net profit declared by Noble and its operating cash flow, primarily due to Noble allegedly overstating the fair value of its long-term contracts. The charges were dismissed by Noble as “factually incorrect.” Iceberg Research may soon release a third report on the company’s debt levels and its credit rating. Noble Group's stock was suspended for trading on Thursday morning and will resume trading on Friday according to the Business Times. Meanwhile, Noble’s auditors, Ernst & Young have requested more time to review their own internal processes before signing off on the group’s annual accounts, said the Business Times.

Rickmers Maritime (SGX:B1ZU) reported a net loss of US$16 million for the 12 months ended December 31, swinging from a net profit of US$23.5 million the year ago, primarily due to impairment losses amounting to US$63 million, said the Straits Times.

Hong Leong Finance Ltd (SGX:S41) said net profit for the full year ended December 31 fell 10.4 per cent to SG$62.8 million due to a general provision charge and lower non-interest income. However, net interest income improved to 0.5 per cent to SG$149 million.

Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd (SGX:Y92) gained 0.71 per cent to SG$0.710 after net profit for the full year ended December 31 jumped 13 per cent to 21.7 billion baht (SG$904 million) and revenue improved 4 per cent to 162 million baht owing to better sales in its alcohol business. The company said that small and medium enterprises faced uncertainties and challenges and may need to restructure in the current environment.

Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd (SGX:B58) reported Thursday that net profit in the fourth quarter ended December 31 rose 13 per cent to SG$4.13 million compared to the year prior period driven by a gain on revaluation of investment properties in the Seychelles. However, revenue for the quarter fell 6 per cent to SG$91.83 million following a weak Russian market and lower receipt of architectural and design fees from Chinese projects, according to the Straits Times.

Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd (SGX:Y03) said net profit during the three months ended December 31 was down 22 per cent from SG$17.1 million to SG$13.3 million due to a weak performance from the property division and lower revaluation gains on investment properties, according to The Business Times.

Centurion Corp Ltd (SGX:OU8) said Thursday its net profit during the quarter ended December 31 surged to SG$72.97 from SG$26.94 a year ago, driven by fair value gains on its investment properties. For the full year 2014, net profit rose 21 per cent, to SG$111.20 million, while revenue was up 48 per cent at SG$84.44 million.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to data released by the Economic Development Board, Singapore’s factory output rose 0.9 per cent in January compared to the corresponding period last year, and turned around from the 1.9 per cent fall seen in December. However the data print was far lower than the rise of 3.7 per cent as expected by economists, according to TODAY. “Output was expected to be higher because of the low base effect from a year ago, when Lunar New Year was in January, as businesses will usually stock up a month before the festive period,” said Mr Michael Wan, an economist at Credit Suisse.

Global ratings agency S&P has given its stamp of approval on Singapore’s 2015 budget, according to AsiaOne. S&P affirmed Singapore's sovereign credit strength with a top AAA unsolicited rating and a "stable" outlook, observing that the latest national financial report showed the strength of the Government’s "institutional and governance effectiveness."

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.