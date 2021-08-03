﻿

Bank of England Preview Central bank to bide its time

The BoE is due to make its monetary policy announcement on Thursday at 12 midday BST. With covid cases clouding the outlook and the furlough scheme set to conclude in the Autumn, the central bank is likely to bide it's time. However, the inflation outlook could be upwardly revised which could add pressure to the BoE. It would take a hawkish shift from the BoE to boost GBP/USD back over 1.40.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 3, 2021 8:25 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When is the BoE interest rate decision? 

The BoE interest rate decision takes place on Thursday 5th August at 12:00 midday BST. 

What to expect from the Bank of England? 

The BoE is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged with interest rates on hold at the record low 0.1% and its bond purchase programme steady at £875 billion to the year end.  

Data so far 

Data over the past 6 weeks showed the that the economic recovery continues to make progress. However more recent figures have hinted towards a stagnation of growth. Retail sales and consumer inflation were softer than forecast in June and PMI data is showing a deceleration in activity growth most likely owing to rising covid cases. The mixed data suggests that it is too early for the BoE to talk tapering support. 

Tightening policy 

That said, policy maker Michael Sanders has already sent a strong signal that he is inclined to vote for an early end to QE. Deputy governor Sir Dave Ramsden has also taken a more hawkish tone recently. But other committee members such as Jan Vlieghe and Jonathan Haskel think it is still too early to taper QE instead preferring to leave the asset purchase programme to run to the end of the year. The vote on this will be watched carefully, more dissenters could lift the pound. 

No hints on rate rise 

Given the rise in Delta covid cases which has clouded the near-term outlook of the economy, the BoE is unlikely to offer any hints or clues over when the first interest rate hike may come. A hawkish shift at this meeting is looking unlikely but the bank could attempt to strike a more optimistic tone when it unveils its quarterly forecasts. 

Quarterly forecasts  

The BoE could raise its inflation forecast. The NIESR think tank sees inflation rising to 3.9% early next year. The BoE could follow suit upwardly revising inflation forecasts from 2.5% in May to closer to 4%. The rise in inflation could add some pressure to the BoE to explain how it will approach tapering. 

Unemployment could fare better than initially feared, a peak of 5.8% had previously been priced in. However, with government’s furlough scheme concluding in the Autumn the BoE will want to see how the labour market holds up. 

Bide it's time 

There are two main reasons that the BoE will want to hold steady and bide its time. Firstly, to see how the latest wave of covid pans out and secondly to see how the end of the furlough scheme impacts the labour market. 

Learn more about the BoE

How the BoE could move GBP/USD -Where next for GBP/USD? 

GBP/USD has recently broken above its two month descending channel. However, the pair failed to retake resistance at 1.40. It currently trades above the upper band of the channel but below the 50 dma. The RSI is supportive pf further upside.  

A hawkish tilt from the BoE could see GBP/USD retake 1.40 in order to push towards 1.4130 June 16 high and 1.42 round number. 

On the flipside, a dovish sounding BoE could see GBP/USD move back below 1.3875 and into the descending channel, bringing the 200 dma at 1.3750 info focus.



How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: GBP Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Today 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
By:
Matt Simpson
April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 21, 2023 12:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.