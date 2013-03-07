bank of england keeps qe levels at 375bn 9452013

The Bank of England today kept quantitative easing levels on hold at £375bn, giving the pound sterling a timely boost. The move today by the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2013 10:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England today kept quantitative easing levels on hold at £375bn, giving the pound sterling a timely boost.

The move today by the MPC was no doubt helped by the much stronger than expected UK services data earlier this week, which accounts for two-thirds of the UK economy and rose at its fastest pace in five months. The weakness in the pound sterling on the back of elevated stimulus expectations and the recent UK credit rating downgrade likely also played a role in giving the MPC breathing space in their decision to keep QE levels on hold.

The market had raised its expectations of a move in the short term for the MPC to increase stimulus efforts after a notable split in the MPC from last months decision to keep QE levels on hold. Last time around Mervyn King, alongside Fisher and Dale, all voted for an increase in QE by £25bn. Clearly they have failed to win more support within the committee and it will certainly be interesting to see if the pickup in UK services last month has dictated a change in Kings call last month for more QE also.

The Pound Sterling Jumps
The pound sterling saw an immediate and timely boost as a direct result of the decision to hold QE at current levels. The pound rose from $1.4990 to $1.5069 within mere seconds as the market digested the news. The pound has been under heavy pressure of late having fallen from $1.58 in the space of just one month.

The key now will be in whether this decision to hold has any longevity or is merely delaying the inevitable. The likelihood is the Bank of England has merely delayed this decision to watch for developments on both UK output and inflation (in that order of priority) and will move sooner rather later to increase asset purchases to proect the economic recovery.

Whilst the boost to the pound sterling is welcome to holiday makers – who has seen their spending power abroad be significantly reduced of late – the likelihood is that today’s sterling strength is short term at best, with the move to hold interest rates and QE levels at current levels unlikely to dramatically change the banks motivation to protect the economic recovery through the printing presses.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.