bank of england inflation report weakens the pound 6852013

The Bank of England today extended its forecast for inflation to fall back below its 2% target to the first quarter of 2016 and weakened […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2013 7:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England today extended its forecast for inflation to fall back below its 2% target to the first quarter of 2016 and weakened growth projections but maintained that they are ready to add extra stimulus measures if the economic recovery fails to pick up speed, triggering weakness in the pound sterling.

The market had originally expected the bank to show inflation above the 2% level until early to mid 2015, and so today’s extension to 2016 is much longer than expected. The Central Bank forecast inflation to likely be 0.5% higher than originally projected in two years time to 2.3%, marking a stark increase in a relatively short space of time. Inflation is now set to peak at 3.2% in the third quarter of this year.

The key aspect from the report is a continuing divorce of priorities at the Bank of England from inflation targeting to supporting the economic recovery.

The Bank remains between a rock and a hard place in trying to strike a balance between the rising pressures of inflation and supporting the economic recovery. Clearly right now the Bank is firmly weighting its actions to the latter at the expense of inflation but the question is how long can this last? The upward revisions to inflation merely over the past six months are alarming especially when put alongside anaemic wage growth. The Bank is now facing time pressures from waiting for output – and indeed supply side reforms – to increase to a level that may allow it to act on curbing inflation. This is the new normal for the BoE.

For now, the Bank seems comfortable in ignoring this discomfort in the belief that the risks of tightening monetary policy right now would disrupt a recovery which Mervyn King states has shown some encouraging signs.

So is this inflation report a game changer? No. The key sentiment to take away is that it reaffirms the Central Banks commitment to accommodative steps to strengthen the recovery at the expense of inflation in the medium term.

The Pound Weakens
The pound sterling took the brunt the reaction as the Inflation Report showed that the Central Bank remains happy to keep acting on the stimulus front when required. The pound fell 60 pips against the dollar and 50 pips against the euro within 30 minutes.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.