Bank of America bullish breakout from 10 month basing configuration

BAC bullish breakout from "Cup & Handle" where financials stocks may play a leading role in the medium-term uptrending phase of S&P 500.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2019 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank of America Corp (BAC)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 30.30

Resistances: 33.00, 36.30 & 39.50/40.00

Next support: 26.60

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bullish bias above 30.30 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential upleg to retest the 05 Mar 2018 swing high area of 33.00 before targeting the next medium-term resistances at 36.30 and 39.50/40.00 next.

On the other hand, a daily close below 30.30 invalidates the bullish breakout for a choppy slide back to retest the range support of 26.60.

Key elements

  • BAC has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a 10-month bullish continuation “Cup & Handle” range configuration in place since 24 Dec 2018 low with the neckline resistance of the “Cup & Handle” now acting as a pull-back support at 30.30.
  • The “Cup & Handle” range configuration tends to indicate a potential bullish consolidation phase after a prior uptrend and a break above the “Cup & Handle” range resistance triggers the start of another up-trending phase.
  • The potential bullish exit target of the “Cup & Handle” stands at 39.50/40.00 with confluences with the upper boundary of a major ascending channel from 11 Feb 2016 low, Fibonacci expansion cluster and 15 Sep 2008 major swing high.
  • Medium-term momentum remains positive as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 82.  
  • Relative strength analysis against sector (Financials) as seen from its ratio chart is suggesting further potential outperformance of BAC

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Bank Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.