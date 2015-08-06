back to the future singapore 2065 as visualised by ravi menon m d mas 971562015

“My intention is merely to paint a plausible scenario for Singapore”


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2015 6:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mr Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, was the keynote speaker on 5 August at the Singapore Economic Review Conference 2015. His speech was humorously titled “An Economic History of Singapore: 1965-2065.”

But there is nothing jocular about Mr Menon’s vision for Singapore in the years ahead to 2065: he sees the tiny island-Republic become a vital economic hub in a vibrant Asian region dominated by China and India.

Key to Singapore’s transformation in the 50 years between now and 2065 he says is the shift to a productivity-driven growth model that would do away with the need to rely on foreign labour and counter the impact from slowing growth in the native working age population.

In a dramatic transformation, Singapore’s domestically oriented service industries would reposition themselves as global providers by investing in technology and talent with Singapore becoming a global schoolhouse; the choice location for quality education for a growing Asian middle-class and a premier Asian educational hub. By 2025, Mr Menon sees Singapore becoming a multi-faceted medical centre hosting the world’s top medical professionals and multinational healthcare companies.

In 2028, Malaysia and Singapore could get-together to set up the Iskandar-Singapore Economic Zone: one economic system spanning two sovereign countries, and providing global and regional investors an unmatched production and services base in Southeast Asia.

This is followed by the establishment of the ASEAN Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), a network of major ASEAN cities fell connected by road, rail, air, sea and digital communication links. Singapore is the nerve centre of this extensive network.

Singapore’s economy is transformed to one driven by the export of capital and people, rather than goods and services.

So how would this transformation take place?

According to Menon, Singapore companies would shift production to the economic zones and the AFEZ. The excellent connectivity makes it possible for larger numbers of Singaporeans to live in Singapore but work in the AFEZ. They can also opt to stay in offshore satellite towns and industrial parks that have been developed by the Singapore government in partnership with the private sector.

Between 2026 in 2040, the gross inflows of income derived from the deployment of Singapore’s capital and people abroad rise by 50%, and for the first time, exceed the income repatriated abroad by multinationals operating in Singapore.

The transformation up to 2040 is characterised by rapid progress in digital and mobile technologies, advanced biometrics and global Wi-Fi access. Advances in cloud computing, big data analytics, smart sensors and learning machines completely up-end the way in which consumer and business services such as financial, legal, operating, consulting and logistics, are provided.

By 2040 Singapore becomes a thriving ideas economy.

Unfortunately, the Global Cyber Crisis of 2034 would trigger the most serious recession in Singapore’s history with the economy contracting by 8.5%.

In 2039 a global pandemic from the resurgence of smallpox throws the world into a two-year recession and costs countless human lives, though genetic modification succeeded in eradicating mosquitoes by 2033.

But benefits now begin to flow from the Global Climate Change Compact of 2030, the most important international agreement in history. But significant damage from global warming, specifically rising sea levels, has already occurred.

In 2045 Singapore embarks on its Dyke Construction Program, aimed to respond to the ongoing rise in sea levels from flooding the island, as well as provide economic activity. Singapore becomes a major exporter of dyke solutions to coastal cities across the globe.

Regardless of the problems, the Singapore economy still grows by 1.5% per annum during the period 2040 – 2065, a testimony to Singaporeans’ culture of innovation, resilience and cohesion.

The full text of Mr Menon’s speech is available on http://www.mas.gov.sg/News-and-Publications/Speeches-and-Monetary-Policy-Statements/Speeches/2015/An-Economic-History-of-Singapore.aspx

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.