Mr Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, was the keynote speaker on 5 August at the Singapore Economic Review Conference 2015. His speech was humorously titled “An Economic History of Singapore: 1965-2065.”

But there is nothing jocular about Mr Menon’s vision for Singapore in the years ahead to 2065: he sees the tiny island-Republic become a vital economic hub in a vibrant Asian region dominated by China and India.

Key to Singapore’s transformation in the 50 years between now and 2065 he says is the shift to a productivity-driven growth model that would do away with the need to rely on foreign labour and counter the impact from slowing growth in the native working age population.

In a dramatic transformation, Singapore’s domestically oriented service industries would reposition themselves as global providers by investing in technology and talent with Singapore becoming a global schoolhouse; the choice location for quality education for a growing Asian middle-class and a premier Asian educational hub. By 2025, Mr Menon sees Singapore becoming a multi-faceted medical centre hosting the world’s top medical professionals and multinational healthcare companies.

In 2028, Malaysia and Singapore could get-together to set up the Iskandar-Singapore Economic Zone: one economic system spanning two sovereign countries, and providing global and regional investors an unmatched production and services base in Southeast Asia.

This is followed by the establishment of the ASEAN Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), a network of major ASEAN cities fell connected by road, rail, air, sea and digital communication links. Singapore is the nerve centre of this extensive network.

Singapore’s economy is transformed to one driven by the export of capital and people, rather than goods and services.

So how would this transformation take place?

According to Menon, Singapore companies would shift production to the economic zones and the AFEZ. The excellent connectivity makes it possible for larger numbers of Singaporeans to live in Singapore but work in the AFEZ. They can also opt to stay in offshore satellite towns and industrial parks that have been developed by the Singapore government in partnership with the private sector.

Between 2026 in 2040, the gross inflows of income derived from the deployment of Singapore’s capital and people abroad rise by 50%, and for the first time, exceed the income repatriated abroad by multinationals operating in Singapore.

The transformation up to 2040 is characterised by rapid progress in digital and mobile technologies, advanced biometrics and global Wi-Fi access. Advances in cloud computing, big data analytics, smart sensors and learning machines completely up-end the way in which consumer and business services such as financial, legal, operating, consulting and logistics, are provided.

By 2040 Singapore becomes a thriving ideas economy.

Unfortunately, the Global Cyber Crisis of 2034 would trigger the most serious recession in Singapore’s history with the economy contracting by 8.5%.

In 2039 a global pandemic from the resurgence of smallpox throws the world into a two-year recession and costs countless human lives, though genetic modification succeeded in eradicating mosquitoes by 2033.

But benefits now begin to flow from the Global Climate Change Compact of 2030, the most important international agreement in history. But significant damage from global warming, specifically rising sea levels, has already occurred.

In 2045 Singapore embarks on its Dyke Construction Program, aimed to respond to the ongoing rise in sea levels from flooding the island, as well as provide economic activity. Singapore becomes a major exporter of dyke solutions to coastal cities across the globe.

Regardless of the problems, the Singapore economy still grows by 1.5% per annum during the period 2040 – 2065, a testimony to Singaporeans’ culture of innovation, resilience and cohesion.

The full text of Mr Menon’s speech is available on http://www.mas.gov.sg/News-and-Publications/Speeches-and-Monetary-Policy-Statements/Speeches/2015/An-Economic-History-of-Singapore.aspx