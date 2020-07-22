Australian Leading Index disappoints
This morning, the June Westpac Leading Index was released at +0.4% on month, below +0.5% expected. Official data also showed that Australia's preliminary retail sales grew 2.4% on month in June (vs +16.9% on month in May).
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6920. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 0.7180 and a second one would be set at December 2018 top at 0.7390 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, AUD/USD is supported by an internal rising trend line and by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6920. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 0.7180 and a second one would be set at December 2018 top at 0.7390 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest AUD articles
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
April 24, 2024 02:03 AM