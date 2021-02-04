﻿

Australian earnings preview CSL

CSL Limited (CSL) is Australia’s largest drug maker, one of the world’s largest biotech companies, and a leader in flu treatments and plasma protein therapies. It reports its half-year numbers on the 18th of February.

February 4, 2021 7:20 PM
Australian flag

CSL is renowned as a quality company, however, unlike the broader market, its share price is trading about 20% below its 2020 high of $342.75. The source of this underperformance is a sequence of negative developments and a lack of positive catalysts to help the share price recover lost ground.

Learn how to trade shares here

CSL’s plasma collection operations have been hampered by Covid-19 restrictions, limiting its ability to collect plasma. Plasma is an essential ingredient in some of CSL’s immunoglobulin therapies which account for almost half of CSL’s sales. The company is continuing to work on ways to mitigate this issue.

The Covid-19 vaccine CSL was working on with the University of Queensland was scrapped in December after it delivered misleading results regarding HIV diagnoses in trials. Despite signing contracts to produce other vaccines including 51 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, CSL does not expect the production of vaccines to see a material lift in revenues.

Finally, the company is faced by the headwind of a rising AUD/USD, as a significant portion of its revenues are earned offshore in US dollars.

At its Annual General Meeting in December, CSL said it expects NPAT to grow at between US$2.17 billion to $2.265 billion implying growth of between 3% and 8%. Not overly exciting for a company trading on a price/earnings ratio of more than 40.

Technically, the decline from the $342.75 high of February 2020 appears to be countertrend after a stunning multi-year rally. Once the correction is complete, the uptrend is expected to resume.

As such, we would consider buying a dip into support offered by the trend channel and the March low, $250/240 area. Keeping in mind, a sustained break above trend channel resistance $315 area, would be confirmation the uptrend has resumed.  

Australian earnings preview – CSL

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 5th of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Today 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Today 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_03
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
By:
David Scutt
March 14, 2024 10:07 PM
    aus_09
    AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 14, 2024 05:08 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 12, 2024 10:03 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 pause for breath ahead of US CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 11, 2024 09:46 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.