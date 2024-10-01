Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Relent at Resistance

Australian Dollar is at risk of snapping a three-week rally with AUD/USD struggling into resistance at yearly highs. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
October 1, 2024 9:30 PM
aus_07
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar breakout extends nearly 5% off September low to fresh yearly highs
  • AUD/USD August rally vulnerable into Q4 open / below technical resistance- NFPs on tap
  • Resistance 6900/16 (key), 7001, 7109/37- Support 6810/19, 6716 (key), 6670

The Australian Dollar is at risk of snapping a three-week rally with AUD/USD struggling at fresh yearly highs after rallying nearly 9.4% off the August lows. A breakout of the 2023 consolidation pattern takes Aussie into technical resistance the focus is on a possible price inflection off this zone into the start of the month / quarter. These are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart AUD USD Weekly AUDUSD Trade Outlook Aussie Technical Forecast 1012024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that, “the immediate focus on a breakout of the 6642-6819 range. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the 52-week moving average IF Aussie is heading for a breakout here.” A topside breach two-weeks later fueled a rally of more than 4.8% off the September lows with AUD/USD extending into confluent technical resistance last week at 6900/16- a region defined by the June / July 2023 swing highs and the 61.8% extension of the August rally. Note that the median-line of a newly identified ascending pitchfork rests just higher and the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this slope.

Initial weekly support rests back with the 2024 yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the 2023 range at 6810/19 and is backed by the 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 6716- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher on this stretch (medium-term bullish invalidation). Subsequent support seen at the 2019 low at 6670 and the yearly low-week close (LWC) / 61.8% retracement at 6572/75 in the event of a break.

A topside breach / close above the median-line is needed to mark uptrend resumption with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2021 LWC at 7001 and 7109/37- a region defined by the 2023 high-close (HC) and the August 2022 swing high. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a close above need to keep the focus on 7300.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: The Aussie breakout is now testing the first major hurdle at confluent resistance- the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 6810 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 6916 needed to fuel the next major move.

Keep in mind we are just carving the monthly / quarterly opening-ranges with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Australia / US Economic Calendar

 Australia US Economic Calendar- AUD USD Key Data Releases - AUDAUD Event Risk- NFP- 10-1-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Michael Boutros Australian dollar AUD/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD October Range Breakout Imminent
By:
Michael Boutros
October 15, 2024 07:17 PM
    EU_flag_notes
    Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Halted at Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 15, 2024 02:17 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
        USD_GBP_EUR
        US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Rally Rips to Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        October 10, 2024 07:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.