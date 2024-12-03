Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support

Australian Dollar is poised for a breakout with AUD/USD coiling just above support near the yearly lows. Battle lines drawn on the Aussie short-term technical charts.

By: Sr. Technical Strategist
December 3, 2024 7:14 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • AUD/USD 7.3% plunge off yearly high halts at support near yearly lows
  • Australian Dollar stuck in multi-week, contractionary range- breakout imminent
  • Resistance 6497-6514, 6582/91, 6622/28 (key)– Support 6433 (key), 6401, 6362

The Australian Dollar plunged more than 7.3% off the yearly highs with the decline rebounding off support last week near the yearly lows. AUD/USD has been straddling the 2024 low-day close for the past few weeks with price contracting into December opening-range. Battle lines drawn on the Aussie short-term technical charts.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD DailyAussie USD Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast1232024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that, “From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch toward 6500…” We specifically highlighted, “subsequent support objectives at the April LDC at 6433 and the 2022 trendline / April low near 6362.” AUD/USD briefly registered an intraday low at 6434 last week before rebounding with price contracting into the median-line of a proposed descending pitchfork extending off the September high. The focus into the start of the month is on a potential breakout here with the multi-month downtrend vulnerable while above these lows.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD 240minAussie USD Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast1232024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD carving the weekly opening-range just below the 2024 LDC / monthly open 6497-6514. A breach / close above this threshold would threaten a larger bear market correction towards 6582/91 and the September low / 38.2% retracement of the late-September decline / 200-day moving average at 6622/28- both areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Ultimately a close above the November high-day close (HDC) at 6680 would be needed to put the bulls back in control.

A break / close below 6433 would threaten downtrend resumption towards subsequent support objectives at the 2024 / April close low at 6401 and the April low at 6362. Note that losses below this threshold would constitute a breakout of the objective yearly opening-range lows and threaten another bout of accelerated losses towards the next major technical consideration near 6283/96- a region defined by the 88.6% retracement of the 2022 advance and the 2023 low-close.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Bottom line: A two-month decline off the yearly high takes Aussie towards support near the 2024 lows. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the weekly opening-range for guidance with the broader short-bias vulnerable while above 6433. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the 200-day moving average IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break of the range lows needed to mark downtrend resumption.

Keep in mind we are in the early throws of the December opening-range with US non-farm payrolls on tap in Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key AUD/USD Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic Calendar-AUDUSD Data Releases- Aussie Weekly Event Risk-12-3-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.