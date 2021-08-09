﻿

Australian ASX200 earnings preview CBA

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is Australia’s largest bank and provides various financial services, including retail, business, institutional banking, funds management, insurance, investment, and broking services. It reports its full-year numbers on the 11th of August.

August 9, 2021 8:48 PM
Australian flag
The impact of the coronavirus shook the banking industry. It was forced to freeze payments on personal, home, and business loans, to make provisions for bad debts, and slash dividends.

The recession turned out to be less severe than forecast. Aided by a strong rebound in the housing market and demand for home loans, the share price of CBA broke above the $100 barrier for the first time in May. 

CBA has historically traded at a premium to its peers, and this remains the case. It is currently trading on a P/E of 22.1x above the group average of 20.0x, despite offering a lower dividend yield of 2.50%. The price premium is based on the belief that CBA has a more loyal shareholder base, is better managed than its peers, and holds a superior distribution franchise. 

The strong demand for home loans has boosted earnings, while the robust housing recovery means that CBA can reduce its cash buffer. This is expected to result in CBA increasing its dividend and it may announce a $5 billion share back, although the buyback may be delayed until after the NSW lockdown ends. 

The consensus is for CBA to report cash earnings of $8,459 million and declare a final dividend of 189 cents per share.

In the lead up to tomorrows report, CBA is trading just below its June high of $106.57, almost 29% above where it started the year. Support is viewed ahead of uptrend support coming in at $100.00 with the next level of resistance coming in at $110/$112.00.

CBA DAILY CHART


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 10th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: ASX Bank Stocks Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 08:46 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
April 6, 2024 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

downtrend chart
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
By:
Matt Simpson
April 4, 2024 10:28 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/JPY, ASX 200 forecast: Asian Open – April 3, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 2, 2024 10:16 PM
      aus_03
      Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 14, 2024 10:07 PM
        aus_09
        AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 14, 2024 05:08 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.