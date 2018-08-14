Aussie faces delayed reaction

With falls by China’s yuan preceding what could be an emerging markets currency crisis, reaction to disappointing data from Beijing was surprisingly mild.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 14, 2018 9:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aussie faces delayed reaction

Summary

With falls by China’s yuan preceding what could be an emerging markets currency crisis, reaction to disappointing data from Beijing was surprisingly mild.

Renminbi’s relaxed revival

Onshore renminbi inched higher whilst Beijing and Shanghai/Shenzhen shares fell slightly, somewhat surprising after data showed China’s economy continued to cool. Output growth missed expectations of a 6.3% year-on-year pace, matching June’s 6% rise instead. Fixed-asset investment fell to the lowest since records began in 1996, up just 3%. Retail sales rose 8.8% vs. a 9.1% rise seen after June’s 9% advance. New loans beat, but mostly because Beijing selectively increased availability. All told, moderating growth is likely to keep markets on alert for a deeper slowdown.

PBOC’s pledge

Meanwhile, Beijing will be satisfied with relatively stable market optics. They vindicate the prudent and neutral policy the PBOC reiterated last week. It also said it would not deploy the yuan as a weapon. Still, despite the yuan’s c. 10% fall and Shanghai shares’ c. 25% tumble from 2018 high to low, China hasn’t expended reserves. Nor has it done much to dissuade capital flight. Furthermore, the onshore/offshore fix has frequently been lower than expected (including on Tuesday).

Calm before storm

Meanwhile a fresh 25% import tax on another $16bn in Chinese goods is scheduled next week and the White House is preparing a flood of duties if deemed necessary. In turn, China has imposed or proposed retaliatory tariffs on almost all annual U.S. imports, whilst China’s new re-leveraging efforts may underpin USD/CNY and stoke White House ire further.

Thoughts on yuan and Aussie technical charts

So, profit taking probably helps explain yuan’s mild bounce, particularly as persistent state bank selling was reported on Tuesday as yuan approached ¥6.912. PBOC almost certainly stepped in at that price earlier this month. Intervention there may seem puzzling given it was short of 2016’s ¥6.9868 low. But a chart of USD/CNH (offshore renminbi) alongside Reuters’ trade weighted (TW) CNH gauge (which tracks China’s official CFETS index) shows ¥6.912 coincides with TW renminbi’s lowest prices since August 2014.  This implies dollar/yuan could reach ¥7 with no intervention, so long as TW renminbi holds off 2018’s low. That’s another incentive to resume selling yuan vs. greenback. AUDUSD, the most liquid yuan proxy, has smashed through $0.7324 support to a new 2018 low this week, absorbing EM FX mayhem. With yuan falls set to resume and a high probability of new attacks on ZAR, TRY, and others, the Aussie could struggle to avoid 20- and 27-month bottoms between $0.7156-$0.7143.

Related tags: Dollar China

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.