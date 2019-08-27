August rains no help to Bitcoin

With my recent break on the beautiful Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan at an end, it’s good to see that Sydney has received some much-needed August rain over its major dam’s catchment area as have some other areas of the drought-stricken state.

August 27, 2019 1:23 AM

With my recent break on the beautiful Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan at an end, it’s good to see that Sydney has received some much-needed August rain over its major dam’s catchment area as have some other areas of the drought-stricken state.

I also note that August has once again lived up to its reputation for delivering heightened volatility in markets. Key stock indices in the U.S. and here in Australia remain approximately 5% below recent highs, despite yesterday’s extraordinary reversal higher.

Yesterday’s turnaround sparked by claims from President Trump that representatives from China had called twice to restart trade talks - a relief that the two countries moved quickly to defuse tensions after Friday’s flair up.

However, the events of recent days also highlight that the leadership in both countries remain deeply divided between a desire to dig in and play trade war “hardball”, or to relent and end the dispute which has outlasted all expectations. All before the start of another historically volatile month, September.

Curiously while traditional safe havens such as gold, the Japanese yen and Swiss Franc have all found support during the volatility of August, the same cannot be said for Bitcoin.

The failure to break/close above trend channel resistance $12k in early August was a concern and a reason we suggested taking some profit on longs on the run-up to $12k. It was also the reason we suggested raising the stop loss on remaining longs to $10.7k, to ensure a profit on the trade opened at $9.7k. https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/a-forest-though-the-trees-bitcoin/

With the profit stop loss at $10.7k subsequently being triggered, I am currently square Bitcoin. I am waiting for a pullback to rebuy Bitcoin towards trend channel support and the 200-day moving average near $8k. Alternatively, should the pullback to $8k fail to eventuate, I will also consider buying a break/close in Bitcoin above trend channel resistance $11.5k.

In summary, in the medium term, I still favour the view that Bitcoin will trade higher towards $15k /17k. However, in the short term the failure to rally during the August rains when other safe have assets did, suggests lower prices may come first.

August rains no help to Bitcoin

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 26th of August 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Bitcoin_eye
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
By:
Matt Simpson
January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
    Bitcoin_100USD
    Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
      Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 11, 2024 10:49 PM
        Bitcoin_surveillance
        Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 10, 2024 01:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.