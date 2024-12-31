AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy

AUD/USD holds below pre-US election rates as trades at its lowest level since 2022.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 3:30 PM
aus_04
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

AUD/USD holds below pre-US election rates as trades at its lowest level since 2022, and the weakness may persist in 2025 should the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) alter the path for monetary policy.

Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate Target

RBA Cash Rate Target 12202024 

Keep in mind, AUD/USD took out the 2023 low (0.6270) even though the RBA kept the cash rate at 4.35% throughout the year, and the central bank may retain the current policy over the coming months as ‘underlying inflation is still high.’

However, the RBA may come under pressure to change gears amid the fragile recovery in China, Australia’s largest trading partner, and the threat of a trade war may drag on Asia/Pacific economies even though Chinese authorities pledge to increase spending in 2025 after deploying a $1.4T package to support local government debts.

With that said, the RBA may start to adjust its forward guidance for monetary policy as the central bank acknowledges that ‘growth in output has been weak,’ and the Australian Dollar may face additional headwinds in 2025 should Governor Michele Bullock and Co. may prepare to Australian households and businesses for a less restrictive policy.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

AUDUSD Weekly Chart 12202024

Source: TradingView - Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist

AUD/USD trades to fresh yearly lows going into the end of 2024, with the depreciation in the exchange rate pushing the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) to its lowest level since 2022.

In turn, AUD/USD may attempt to test the 2022 low (0.6170) as it continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows on a weekly timeframe, with a break/close below 0.6130 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) opening up the April 2020 low (0.5980).

Nevertheless, lack of momentum to test the 2022 low (0.6170) may keep the RSI above overbought territory but need a move back above the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region for AUD/USD to snap the bearish price series.

 --- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

 

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA David Song

Latest market news

View more
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
Yesterday 03:30 PM
The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Australian flag
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 28, 2024 07:00 AM
    Board of currencies
    2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
      Australian flag
      2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.