Yesterday’s push up in the AUD/USD has met our expected upside target of 0.7615 with a maximum limit set at the 0.7654 medium-tem pivotal resistance. Please click on this link to recap our previous short-term technical outlook dated on 10 March 2017
The squeezed up in the AUD/USD came in beyond expectations as yesterday’s (15 March) FOMC monetary policy statement was less hawkish than expected where the Fed had emphasized a “gradual pace” of rate hikes and remained neutral on inflation expectations where it stated that “survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance”.
In addition, the dot plot of future projected Fed fund rate hikes has remained the same where the median forecast from FOMC officials is set at two more rate hikes for 2017 and three hikes in 2018. Thus, all these outcomes did not represent acceleration on the pace of monetary tightening at this juncture. However, there are several fundamental considerations that can reverse yesterday’s sell-off seen in the USD triggered likely by “late” USD longs as these positions got unwound.
Now, let’s us examine the latest technical elements on AUD/USD
Intermediate resistance: 0.7732/40
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7755
Supports: 0.7675, 0.7630 & 0.7585
Next resistances: 0.7835 & 0.7900 (see weekly chart)
Yesterday’s steep rally in the AUD/USD is likely to be corrective in nature rather than the start of a multi-month bullish move. The pair may now see a final push up to test the 0.7732/40 intermediate resistance before a potential bearish reversal materialises to target the supports at 0.7675 and 0.7630 in the short-term (1 to 3 days).
However, a clearance above 0.7755 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish reversal scenario for a further rally to target 0.7835 (21 April 2016 swing high) and even the key long-term resistance at 0.7900.
