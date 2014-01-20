Overnight the awaited GDP data for China was released, with no shocks and slightly better than expected figures. This gave the Aussie some support from its recent declines. An earthquake in New Zealand’s capital had a negative effect on NZD/USD overnight, making it the biggest move on the Asian session.

Today is a US holiday so no data out from the United States and there’s nothing set to be released from Europe or the UK either. This sets us up for a subdued day in the FX markets. More action is expected next week, with the FOMC build up to more tapering.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3565 1.3550 1.3525 | Resistance 1.3550 1.3580 1.3620





USD/JPY

Supports 103.90 103.60 102.90 | Resistance 104.50 105.00 105.50





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6400 1.6375 1.6310 | Resistance 1.6520 1.6570 1.6610