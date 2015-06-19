audusd retreats back into bearish range pattern 727422015

June 19, 2015 – AUD/USD has retreated back into the tight trading range that has been in place since the beginning of June. This pullback […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2015 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

June 19, 2015 – AUD/USD has retreated back into the tight trading range that has been in place since the beginning of June. This pullback on Friday follows Thursday’s surge that was prompted by moderate US dollar weakening post-FOMC.

Early Friday saw the US dollar regain some of its strength as it helped push AUD/USD back down into its previous range after the currency pair had been unable to rise above 0.7850 on Thursday.

Having eased back into this range and below 0.7800 once again, AUD/USD continues to display a clear bear flag pattern that hints at further potential downside. The upper resistance border of this inverted flag closely follows the 50-day moving average, while the lower support border is a short, rising trend line from the beginning of June.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

From a broader perspective, the longer-term trend also remains significantly bearish in line with the prevailing downtrend that has been in place for the past year, which saw a sustained plunge from the 0.9500-area high in July of 2014.

The 200-day moving average has served as a major resistance factor for this longer-term downtrend (most notably at AUD/USD’s mid-May peak), while the 50-day average is currently serving as resistance for the shorter-term flag pattern.

A break below 0.7700 followed by a subsequent break below this flag pattern would confirm the prevailing bearish bias. In that event, the next major downside target remains at the key 0.7500 level, which is just slightly below the five-year low of 0.7532 that was established in early April.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.