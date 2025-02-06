AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High

AUD/USD may give back the recovery from the start of the week as it appears to be reversing ahead of the January high (0.6331).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:55 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD holds below the 50-Day SMA (0.6291) as it gives back the recovery from the start of the week, and the exchange rate may track the negative slope in the moving average as it appears to be reversing ahead of the January high (0.6331).

AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High

AUD/USD struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows as it pulls back from the weekly high (0.6297), and the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the week as the change in US trade policy clouds the outlook for the global economy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02062025 

In turn, data prints coming out of the US may sway AUD/USD as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show the economy adding 170K jobs in January, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period.

Signs of a strong labor market may spur a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it encourages the Federal Reserve to keep US interest rates on hold at its next meeting in March, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may fuel the recent recovery in AUD/USD as it puts pressure on the Fed to further unwind its restrictive policy.

With that said, AUD/USD may no longer track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6291) should it close above the moving average for the first time since October, but the exchange rate may give back the recovery from the start of the week as it appears to be reversing ahead of the January high (0.6331).

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 02062025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • The recent recovery in AUD/USD appears to be stalling ahead of the January high (0.6331) as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week, and lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (2023 low) zone may push the exchange rate back towards the 0.6130 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6170 (2022 low) region.
  • A breach below the monthly low (0.6088) opens up the 0.5980 (April 2020 low) to 0.6020 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone, but AUD/USD may stage further attempts to test the January high (0.6331) as it continues to gut-check the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6291).
  • A move/close above 0.6318 (November 2023 low) may push AUD/USD to fresh yearly highs, with a breach above 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) bringing the December high (0.6515) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Battlelines Drawn at Key Pivot Zone
Today 04:30 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Stalls Inside of $2900, $3k Looms Large
Today 04:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted as trade worries ease & ahead of Amazon earnings
Today 02:01 PM
NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
Today 01:54 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
Today 01:00 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Commodity FX lead the way amid mild risk-on bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
February 4, 2025 10:32 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Forex Seasonality – February 2025: Trade War to “Trump” Seasonality?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:20 PM
      channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Threat of Trade War
      By:
      David Song
      February 3, 2025 08:25 PM
        Research
        VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 3, 2025 03:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.