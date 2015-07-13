audusd poised for breakdown to new six year low 840362015

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 13, 2015 6:30 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After initially rallying, AUD/USD (daily shown below) retreated on Monday to approach its new six-year low of 0.7370 that was established just last week. This decline occurs after a Greek bailout agreement was reached over the weekend that contributed to an increased likelihood of a US rate hike this year and a corresponding strengthening of the US dollar. It also occurs nearly a week after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opted to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2%, a record low.

Furthermore, within last week’s RBA statement Governor Glenn Stevens affirmed that “the Australian dollar has declined noticeably against a rising US dollar over the past year, though less so against a basket of currencies. Further depreciation seems both likely and necessary, particularly given the significant declines in key commodity prices.”

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

With the potential for this further Australian dollar decline as well as the substantial probability of a Fed rate hike this year supporting the US dollar, along with a strongly prevailing downtrend for the AUD/USD currency pair, the outlook for AUD/USD remains both fundamentally and technically bearish.

Throughout June, the currency pair formed a large bearish flag pattern that was broken down in late June, pushing the currency pair into the current bearish continuation below the prior multi-year low of 0.7532 that was established in early April.

Having hit and dropped below its original downside support target of 0.7500 last week, AUD/USD could soon approach a further key target to the downside around the 0.7300 support level, with a possibility of a continued decline towards the 0.7000 psychological level.

Short-term resistance to the upside within the context of the strong bearish trend currently resides around the noted previous support level of 0.7500.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.