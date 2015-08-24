audusd nose dives 1108122015

It has been a very volatile start to the week in Asia, with risky assets taking a battering. Investor sentiment has been shattered, with the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2015 5:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a very volatile start to the week in Asia, with risky assets taking a battering. Investor sentiment has been shattered, with the final blow coming last Friday from a big sell-off on Wall Street. Furthermore, equity futures are red across the board and those that have opened are drowning. NZ stocks were the first to open and they were immediately assaulted by bears as investors piled into bonds and other safe haven assets.

The ASX 200 and the Nikkei 225 are around 1.8% and 2% lower respectively at the time of writing, while bond yields also fall in their respective home countries. In the FX market the aussie and the kiwi have been mauled by bears once more as traders flee to the yen and US dollar.

The widespread sell-off of risk assets is being fuelled by fears for China’s economy, after a string of soft data releases and extreme volatility in its stock market. Beijing has been unable to calm investor sentiment and mass easing has thus far failed spur economic activity or restore consumer and corporate confidence. The situation came to a head on Friday with the release of some very sad manufacturing numbers:

  • Caixin’s manufacturing PMI for August deteriorated for the sixth straight month, falling to a 77-month low at 47.1. This indicates that sentiment amongst China’s private sector manufacturers is toxic, which doesn’t bode well for the overall health of the economy or for risk assets.

 

 

What happens next?

Trying to buy equity markets and other risky assets at the moment is being likened to attempting to catch a falling knife. This may keep a lot of short-term bulls on the sidelines as they await a better entry point, although from a long-term perspective equity markets may look somewhat attractive, particularly those that have been in the red for a while, like the ASX 200.

AUDUSD tests the all-important 0.7250 level

Given the aussie’s risky, commodity-backed credentials, it’s not surprising that it’s facing the brunt the sell-off, with AUDUSD falling around 50 pips in this morning session. The pair is now testing an all-important support zone around 0.7250/0.7200, which is around the pair’s six-year low. A break here could encourage a test of 0.7000. On the upside, the pair looks capped around 0.7450 in the near-term.

 

 

AUDUSD

Source: City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.