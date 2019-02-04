AUDUSD minor uptrend intact ahead of RBA

Watch the key support at 0.7200 for AUD/USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2019 3:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian central bank, RBA will release its monetary policy decision tomorrow, 05 Feb at 0330 GMT. The consensus’s view is an expectation for RBA to maintain its key cash rate at 1.5%, a record low since late 2016, that’s more that two years of policy inaction. Interestingly, a prominent RBA Board member, Ian Harper made a hawkish remark last week where he had a personal view that the next move for the cash rate is likely to be higher and cited the strong labour market for the main reason. Harper’s optimistic outlook is in line with similar public statements from the RBA in late 2018.

However, there are several headwinds that can alter RBA’s rosy economic outlook in the second half of 2019;

  • The downturn seen in the domestic housing market is still not showing any clear signs of abating where house prices (seasonally adjusted) has continued to decline by 0.8% m/m in Jan 2019 from a 1.0% m/m fall recorded in Dec 2018.
  • The weak housing market has led to a decline in building permits where it declined by 8.4% m/m in Dec 2018 versus an expectation of 1.8% m/m increase. Dec’s decline marked the 3rd consecutive month of contraction since Oct 2018.
  • A lacklustre housing market has dampened consumer confidence where the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank Consumer Sentiment Index has declined by 4.7% m/m to 99.6 in Jan 2019, the lowest reading since Sep 2017. A further deterioration in consumer confidence is likely to be translated into a weaker retail sales data which has been robust since Aug 2018.
  • Slower economic growth from China where the Caixin manufacturing PMI data had indicated a contraction for two consecutive months since Dec 2019. Therefore, it will keep price pressures from rising where the annualised inflation rate is likely to be capped below RBA’s target of 2% to 3% range.   

For analysing expected movement in currencies (especially in the short to medium-term), we cannot look at the state of the domestic Australian economy in isolation and need to take into consideration the sentiment and monetary policy’s expectation of the variable currency in play which is the USD.

Last week’ Fed FOMC has altered its previous hawkish stance from two expected interest rate hikes in 2019 as per highlighted earlier in the Dec 2018 “Dot Plot” for a dovish reversal. It has advocated “patience” in hiking rates and leave the door open for a possible interest cut if the global economy slows down further. Also, it has indicated that the on-going quantitative tightening/balance sheet roll over programme on its Treasuries and mortgage backed securities may end sooner.

A sudden “U-turn” policy stance from the Fed has led to unwinding of late USD long positions and created a short-term positive feedback loop into the AUD/USD pair that took precedence over a weakening domestic economic condition in Australia. Now, let’s us look at the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.

click to enlarge charts

Key elements

  • Since its 03 Jan 2019 “flash crash” low of 0.6738, the AUD/USD had staged a push up by 8% (around 556 pips) that propelled it to become the top four major developed currencies that outperformed against the USD till to date, together with the GBP, CAD and NZD.
  • The minor uptrend in place since 03 Jan 2019 low remains intact with momentum indicators that remain positive at this juncture. The daily RSI has continued to inch upwards from its former significant resistance now turns pull-back support at the 55 level. Also, the daily RSI still has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at 80. In addition, the shorter-term (4-hour) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back down to an extreme oversold region.
  • The key short-term support rests at 0.7200 which is defined by pull-back support of the former minor range resistance from 13 Dec 2018/11 Jan 2019 and the former minor swing high area of 28 Jan 2019.
  • The next significant near-term resistances stand at 0.7380 (the swing high area of 03 Dec 2018) and 0.7450 (range resistance from 07 May/07 Aug 2018 & a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster; 50% retracement of the entire down move from 26 Jan 2018 high & 0.764 expansion from 03 Jan 2019 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7200

Resistances: 0.7295, 0.7380 & 0.7450

Next support: 0.7080/7060

Conclusion

The minor uptrend in place since 03 Jan 2019 low of 0.6738 remains intact for the AUD/USD. If it manages to hold at the 0.7200 key medium-term pivotal support, the pair is likely to see a further potential push up to retest the recent minor swing high of 0.7295 before targeting the next resistance at 0.7380. A break above 0.7380 opens up scope for a further potential corrective rebound to target the next resistance at 0.7450 within a longer term bearish impulsive down move phase.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 0.7200 invalidates the bullish scenario for a choppy slide towards the next near-term support at 0.7080/7060

Charts are from eSignal

 

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.