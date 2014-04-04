AUD/USD (daily chart) has formed a flag pattern within its two-month climb from extreme lows. Normally considered a trend continuation pattern, the flag formation is a small area of consolidation resembling an upright flag, which represents a resting point in the midst of a price advance. This bullish flag pattern has formed after the currency pair broke out above a major resistance area two weeks ago that included: the 200-day moving average, a key bearish trend line extending back to April 2013, and the neckline of a large inverted head-and-shoulders pattern.

That crucial breakout provided an indication of a potential bottoming out of the currency pair which, in turn, suggests further potential gains for AUD/USD. A breakout above the current flag formation points to a short-term upside target around 0.9400 resistance. Even further to the upside, the head-and-shoulders price target resides around the 0.9600 level. Key downside support for the pair currently resides around the broken head-and-shoulders neckline and the 200-day moving average.