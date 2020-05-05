AUDUSD Keeps Bullish Bias as RBA Hold Rates

The Australian dollar is turning up following a four-session consolidation...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2020 3:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD Keeps Bullish Bias as RBA Maintains Rates

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia has just kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Also, the central bank reiterated its commitment to maintain the 3-year government bond yield at 0.25%.

Like its counterparts in advanced economies which have been severely dragged by the coronavirus pandemic, the RBA has pledged accommodative measures to support jobs, incomes and businesses during this difficult period.

Regarding economic forecast, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said Australia's GDP would shrink 10 in the first half of 2020, and contract 6% over the whole year. 

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pointed out that the country's coronavirus-related lockdown is costing the economy A$4 billion per week.

In fact, Australia is relatively successful in containing the pandemic. It has reported over just over 6,800 coronavirus cases with less than 100 related deaths.

Meanwhile, authorities are discussing an earlier-than-aticipated lifting of restrictions across the country.
 
The Australian dollar is turning up following a four-session consolidation.


On a Daily Chart, AUD/USD is maintaining a Bullish Bias.

It has managed to stay above the ascending 20-day moving average, which stands above the 50-day one.

Key Support remains at 0.6270, while Overhead Resistance is expected at 0.6685 and 0.6850.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


On an Intraday (30-Minute) Chart, AUD/USD is showing upward momentum while breaking above the upper boundary of a Bullish Channel.

Technical indicators such as 20-period, 50-period moving averages and relative strength indicators are so well directed as to favor a continued Bullish Bias.

Upon reaching 0.6470 on the upside, the next Overhead Resistance at 0.6495 will be exposed.

Only a return to the Key Support at 0.6420 would call for a bearish reversal.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Forex Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.