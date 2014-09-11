audusd drops sharply below trading range 73282014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped sharply below its previous trading range to hit a new five-month low. This prolonged trading range had been […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2014 12:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped sharply below its previous trading range to hit a new five-month low. This prolonged trading range had been in effect since early April, when the currency pair established major range support around the 0.9200 level.

Since that support level was established, AUD/USD fluctuated in a range for a full five months, ultimately hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 in early July, before retreating. Since that year-to-date high was established, price action drifted steadily to the downside before dropping sharply this entire trading week and breaking below the range support within the past two days.

In breaking below support, the currency pair has also begun trading below its pivotal 200-day moving average, a condition which has not occurred since March.

AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Chart-11092014
AUD/USD has now dropped by almost half of its initial 2014 rise from the January 0.8659 multi-year low up to the noted July 0.9500-area high.

In the event that the currency pair continues to trade below its 200-day moving average, the next major support target to the downside resides around the 0.9000 psychological level, followed by the 0.8850 support level.
Tentative upside resistance now resides around the 0.9200 previous range support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.