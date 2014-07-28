audusd continues range trading within bullish trend 66752014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has remained in a relatively tight consolidation within the past four weeks after hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 28, 2014 11:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has remained in a relatively tight consolidation within the past four weeks after hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 at the beginning of July.

This consolidation has generally fluctuated around the 50-day moving average, and well above the 200-day moving average.

Since that year-to-date high, the currency pair has maintained key trading range support around the 0.9325 level, which is also the 62% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent rise from May’s 0.9200-area lows up to the noted 0.9500-area high in July.

AUD/USD currently remains in bullish recovery mode, as the trend bias since late January’s long-term low of 0.8659 has been decidedly to the upside.

 

AUDUSD technical analysis chart 28.07.14

 

This bullish trend bias appears likely to continue further, as long as the currency pair is able to continue trading above major support around 0.9200. Any break below the noted 0.9325 current support could prompt a pullback towards this 0.9200 level.

To the upside, the bullish thesis will have been confirmed on a breakout above the 2014 high of 0.9500, in which case the major upside target resides around the 0.9600 level, which has been the targeted objective since the breakout of a large, inverted head-and-shoulders pattern in March.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.