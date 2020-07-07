AUD/USD confirms a pattern breakout
Using the "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab we have identified some market buzz around the AUD/USD currency pair.
News volume has climbed more than usual with a 75% positive orientation
Looking at a 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD remains in an uptrend supported by a rising trend line. Prices just broke above a classic symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. As long as support can hold near the 0.69 level, look for a continuation higher towards 0.708.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
