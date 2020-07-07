AUDUSD confirms a pattern breakout

The uptrend remains in play with positive news sentiment.

Financial Analyst
July 7, 2020 1:44 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD confirms a pattern breakout

Using the "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab we have identified some market buzz around the AUD/USD currency pair. 



News volume has climbed more than usual with a 75% positive orientation


Looking at a 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD remains in an uptrend supported by a rising trend line. Prices just broke above a classic symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. As long as support can hold near the 0.69 level, look for a continuation higher towards 0.708.




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

