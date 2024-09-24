AUD/USD Clears December High to Push RSI Toward Overbought Zone

AUD/USD clears the December 2023 high (0.6871) to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 24, 2024 9:00 PM
Close-up of market chart
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australia Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD clears the December 2023 high (0.6871) to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards overbought territory, but the oscillator may show the bullish momentum abating if it struggles to push above 70.

AUD/USD Clears December High to Push RSI Toward Overbought Zone

AUD/USD seems to be leading the recent strength in commodity bloc currencies as it continues to climb to a fresh yearly high (0.6885), and a move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.

Australia Economic Calendar

Australia Economic Calendar 09242024

However, the monthly update to Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may sway AUD/USD as the headline reading is seen narrowing to 2.8% in August from 3.5% per annum the month prior, and signs of easing inflation may drag on the Australian Dollar as it puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to alter the course for monetary policy.

At the same time, a higher-than-expected CPI print may keep AUD/USD afloat as the RBA warns that underlying inflation ‘remains too high,’ and central bank may stick to its restrictive policy throughout the remainder of the year as Governor Michele Bullock and Co. insist that ‘policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the Board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.’

With that said, a further advance in AUD/USD may push the RSI into overbought territory for the first time this year, but lack of momentum to test the July 2023 high (0.6895) may keep the oscillator below 70.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 09242024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD may attempt to test July 2023 high (0.6895) as it continues to trade to fresh yearly highs, with a breach above the June 2023 high (0.6900) opening up the 0.6920 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6930 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.7090 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) but lack of momentum to break/close above the 0.6920 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6930 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region may curb the recent advance in AUD/USD.
  • Failure to hold above the 0.6810 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area may push AUD/USD back towards 0.6740 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), with the next region of interest coming in around the monthly low (0.6622).

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
Bullish bets on VIX rise heading into US election: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
October 14, 2024 01:05 AM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Down, but not out
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 13, 2024 06:00 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD: Bullish rates reversal signals US dollar downside risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 11, 2024 03:21 AM
        united_states_01
        USD Price Action After the Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 8, 2024 05:21 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.