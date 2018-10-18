AUDUSD boosted by full time jobs increase

The AUD/USD has responded positively to the latest Australian employment report, released overnight.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 18, 2018 7:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/USD has responded positively to the latest Australian employment report, released overnight. Although the headline employment change at +5,600 missed expectations of +15,200, this was only because of a sizeable drop in part-time jobs as full-time employment actually increased by a good 20,300 in September. What’s more, the unemployment rate unexpectedly decreased to 5.0% from 5.3% recorded in the previous month. As a result, the Aussie has climbed to a high so far of just under 0.7150 from its overnight low at just above 0.7100, and remains positive on the week after last week’s slight recovery.

However, the underlying trend is still bearish for the Aussie and nothing has fundamentally changed. Indeed, the bearish trend could resume in the event of a stock market sell-off, although things have calmed down a little this week. But perhaps the biggest catalyst holding the AUD/USD back has been – and still is – the rising yield differential between the US 10-year bond yields and equivalent Aussie yields, in favour of the former. The spread is currently at 0.478%, not too far of the multi-decade high of 0.541% hit earlier this month. If the spread were to narrow then the Aussie will have a good chance of a comeback, otherwise it may struggle to sustain any noticeable rally for the foreseeable future, regardless of short-term bullish catalysts such as stronger-than-expected Aussie data.

Still, there is some hope that things might turn positive for the Aussie in the not-too-distant future. And the best way to see that potential change is by monitoring price action closely as it trades around a critical technical area.

While the technical outlook on the AUD/USD remains objectively bearish – note for example the slopes of the 21-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, and the bearish trend line – the downward pressure has eased in recent days. Thus, the prospects of a short-covering rally is there, but we do need to see the breakdown of some resistance levels before we even entertain the bullish idea. At the moment, the AUD/USD is still holding below resistance and last year’s low around 0.7165. What’s more, the bearish trend line connecting the prior highs going back to the start of this year is still intact. Only if and when the AUD/USD breaks decisively above this trend line and makes a higher high will the bearish objectively end. Specifically, a move above the most recent high at 0.7315 is needed to create a break in market structure of lower lows and lower highs. But even a break above 0.7240 might be a short-term bullish development because for this to happen, price will have gone above the bearish trend line and the 50-day moving average.

All told, the path of least resistance still remains to the downside, so don’t be surprised if rates were to break down again and head towards 0.70 psychologically-important level next.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.