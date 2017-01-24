audusd at key inflection zone for potential bearish reversal 1842502017

Technical outlook on AUD/USD (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The recent uptrend from 02 January 2017 low of 0.7162 has been characterized by a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2017 3:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Technical outlook on AUD/USD

AUDUSD_weekly (24 Jan 2017)

AUDUSD_4 hour (24 Jan 2017)(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The recent uptrend from 02 January 2017 low of 0.7162 has been characterized by a steep ascending trendline which represents an unstable accelerating up movement that can be easily reverse by a negative shock (see 4 hour chart).
  • The most recent up move from 19 January 2017 minor swing low of 0.7489 has evolved into a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration and this type of chart pattern usually forms at the end of a pronounced uptrend and its subsequent price action (bearish reversal) tends to be volatile (see 4 hour chart).
  • The current up move from 19 January 207 minor swing low of 0.7489 has traced out a similar fractal configuration before a sharp price reversal to the downside as seen on 09 November 2016 and 14 December 2016
  • The 4 hour RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at the overbought zone which indicates that the upside momentum of the recent up move has started to abate. This observation has happened in the past two occasions (Nov and Dec 2016) before a downside reversal in price action materialises (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7610

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7650

Supports: 0.7545, 0.7450 & 0.7380/70

Next resistance: 0.7710/75 (see weekly chart)

Conclusion

As long as the 0.7650 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 0.7545 steep ascending trendline, the AUD/USD is likely to see a potential down move to target the supports at 0.7450 before 0.7380/70 next.

However, a clearance above 0.7650 may invalidate the bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the long-term resistance zone of 0.7710/75.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.