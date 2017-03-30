audusd at inflection zone to kick start another potential downleg 1847952017

Since our last analysis dated on 16 March 2017, the AUD/USD had reacted as expected right below the predefined 0.7755 major pivotal resistance and hit […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2017 12:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since our last analysis dated on 16 March 2017, the AUD/USD had reacted as expected right below the predefined 0.7755 major pivotal resistance and hit the downside target/support of 0.7585. Click here for a recap on our previous report.

Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD

AUDUSD_1 hour (30 Mar 2017)(Click to enlarge chart)

Key technical elements

  • After it printed a low of 0.7583 on 28 March 2017, the pair had staged a rebound which stalled right at the 23 March 2017 minor swing high area of 0.7680.
  • Interestingly right below 0.7680, it has started to trace out exhaustion signals. Firstly, a bearish “Ascending Wedge” chart pattern has been formed from the 0.7630 minor support. Secondly, the hourly RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at the overbought zone which indicates a slowdown in upside momentum that tends to precede a potential bearish reversal in price action.
  • Based on Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the recent rebound from the 0.7585 minor swing low area is likely a minor degree corrective wave 2 with potential end target at the 0.7680/0.7700 zone. Thus, current price action of the pair is now right below an inflection zone to kick start a potential bearish impulsive minor degree wave 3.
  • The next significant short-term support rest at 0.7550 which is defined by the minor congestion area of 10 March to 14 March 2017 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 09 March 2017 low to 0.7750 high seen on 21 March 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7680

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7700

Supports: 0.7630, 0.7585 & 0.7550

Next resistances: 0.7750

Conclusion

As long as the 0.7700 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD is likely to stage another potential downleg to retest 0.7585 before targeting the next support at 0.7550.

On the other hand, a clearance above 0.7700 may negate the preferred bearish scenario for a further push up to retest the major resistance area of 0.7750.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.