Since our last analysis dated on 16 March 2017, the AUD/USD had reacted as expected right below the predefined 0.7755 major pivotal resistance and hit the downside target/support of 0.7585. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements
Intermediate resistance: 0.7680
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7700
Supports: 0.7630, 0.7585 & 0.7550
Next resistances: 0.7750
As long as the 0.7700 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD is likely to stage another potential downleg to retest 0.7585 before targeting the next support at 0.7550.
On the other hand, a clearance above 0.7700 may negate the preferred bearish scenario for a further push up to retest the major resistance area of 0.7750.
