audusd approaches top of 9 month trading range 11922013

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of April 11, 2013 has reached up towards the top of a clear 9-month trading range, around the key 1.0600 resistance […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2013 5:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of April 11, 2013 has reached up towards the top of a clear 9-month trading range, around the key 1.0600 resistance level. Having reached a high of 1.0581 today in early trading, price subsequently pulled back after approaching the long-standing range’s upper border by less than 20 points. The trading range extends back to July 2012, bordered to the downside by 1.0150 support and to the upside by the noted 1.0600 resistance. The most recent bullish leg of this trading range saw price rebound off of 1.0150 support in early March and rise steadily in an intra-range uptrend, making a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement just last week before rising rapidly this week towards its 1.0600 objective.

Whether the 1.0600 range resistance is broken significantly to the upside remains to be seen. In that event, a further upside resistance objective resides around the 1.0750 level. If 1.0600 is respected with a turn back to the downside, keeping the trading range intact, a breakdown of the current intra-range uptrend could prompt an eventual move back down to the 1.0150-area range support.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.