AUDNZD a brighter outlook

I recently had the pleasure of meeting and talking with several private traders at a wine tasting evening. After the formal part of the evening concluded, talk turned to markets our preferred trades and trading styles. There is always a lot of interest from private traders in the way that professional traders at hedge funds and banks operate.

It’s important to note there are many ways to trade. In the trading room I worked in, the styles of the traders all varied. However, the common ground was that the majority of traders were looking for trade opportunities that married a supportive fundamental outlook with a supportive technical view. Within that framework there were firm risk management guidelines (stop losses) incorporated into any trade as banks and hedge funds are very particular about looking after one of their most prize assets, its capital.

August 3, 2018 12:30 AM

An example of this style of trading is currently on display in AUDNZD.

Firstly, a brief overview of the fundamentals currently in place in Australia. On Tuesday, 7 August the RBA meet and are likely to keep interest rates on hold at 1.50% for a record 23rd month in a row. Australian economic data over the past week has mostly exceeded economists’ expectations including stronger than expected building permits, private sector credit, retail trade numbers, as well as a larger than expected trade surplus in June driven by a strong increase in exports (2.6%M) and a decline in imports (-0.7%M). Notably exports to China performed well despite U.S.-China trade tensions.

In New Zealand, the RBNZ meets on Thursday, 9 August and is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 1.75%. A neutral message is expected to be conveyed in the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) with slowing growth offset by rising inflation. Economic data in New Zealand has recently been mostly softer than expected examples of recent misses include building permits and business confidence data. Although the recent Labour market data shows employment remains stable at tight levels. New Zealand’s largest export is dairy products, the prices of which have fallen for 4 straight months.

For the time being, the fundamental backdrop between the two countries is supportive of a higher AUDNZD exchange rate.

Turning to the charts, AUDNZD has bounced back above 1.0900 after holding the cluster of support at 1.0855/35 which includes previous lows and the 200-day moving average currently sitting at 1.0854. Additionally, AUDNZD is trading within a trend channel or a flag type pattern which is usually a continuation type set up.

A break and close above the top of the trend channel 1.0950 area would provide some confirmation that the up move has resumed towards recent highs 1.1000 area. Above 1.1000, the next level on the markets radar will be year to date highs 1.1080/1.1120 area. The logical place for a stop loss on the AUDNZD higher view is below the recent lows, 1.0825ish.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 3rd of August 2018.  Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • >The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.