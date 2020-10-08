AUDJPY poised to resume uptrend

In Monday’s “The Week Ahead” video, the extraordinary number of markets that featured three-wave retracements in September, in both equity and currency markets was highlighted.

October 8, 2020 11:00 PM
Market chart

After strong trending moves, retracements generally follow. Should the retracements unfold in three waves, the most common of which is a zig-zagging “abc” it’s a good indication the retracements have been a correction and that the primary trend will resume.

Evidence of an “abc” retracement was one of the primary reasons for the long AUDNZD trade suggested here at the end of September, which pleasingly put on 40 pips overnight in the right direction.

For those that took the long AUDNZD trade, the stop loss can now be raised to 1.0755. Should the spot rate reach 1.0920/30 in the coming sessions it would present another opportunity to raise the stop loss, this time to breakeven/entry at 1.0825.

Another currency pair that appears to have completed a three-wave corrective pullback in September and on the verge of breaking higher is AUDJPY. Before examining the technical set up, a few words first on AUDJPY’s relationship with the S&P500.

As can be viewed on the chart immediately below, AUDJPY and the S&P500 exhibit a strong positive correlation. However, over the past 24 hours, AUDJPY has failed to keep pace with the rally in the S&P500, leaving the FX pair room to play some upside catch up, (presuming the S&P500 doesn’t fall far from its current price). The release this morning of stronger than expected Australian home loan data for August should also be supportive of AUDJPY.  

AUDJPY poised to resume uptrend

Moving now to the conventional chart below. Should AUDJPY clear near term resistance 76.00/20 area coming from the downtrend line drawn from the 31st of August, 78.46 high and this weeks 76.17 high, it would confirm our bias to be long AUDJPY looking for a test of resistance 78.30/50.

The stop loss should be placed 5 pips below this weeks 74.94 low, with the view to trailing the stop higher to 75.46, should AUDJPY reach 76.70.

AUDJPY poised to resume uptrend

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 9th of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex JPY Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
July 11, 2024 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.