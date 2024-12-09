AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap

AUD/USD finds itself at a 13-month low after suffering its worst week in 19. Strong US data has propelled the USD higher while the Aussie also continues to track the Chinese yuan lower. A break of a key trendline from the 2022 low seems probable.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
trading floor
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The RBA is expected to hold rates at 4.35% on Tuesday
  • Although three 25bp cuts have been fully priced in by December, following soft Q3 GDP data
  • The Australian dollar was the weakest FX major last week and down against all major currencies
  • AUD/USD saw its lowest weekly close in 13 months during its worst week in 19

 

20241209auPerformance

Last week’s GDP figures have certainly rekindled hopes of an RBA cut. Or to be exact, three cuts. By Friday’s close, three 25bp cuts were fully priced into the RBA’s cash rate futures curve. The first is estimated to arrive in April, followed by another two in April and December. The RBA’s cash rate curve estimates just a 9% chance of a cut on Tuesday.

 

20241209auCashRateCurve

 
 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

The annual rate of GDP fell to a 4-year low of 0.8% and the quarterly read of 0.3% was below the 0.5% estimated. It will be interesting to hear if the RBA acknowledges the soft GDP figures at their meeting on Tuesday, even though the RBA is expected to hold rates at 4.35%.

 

But, considering the RBA’s cautious approach in general, they’ll likely retain their slight hawkish bias anyway. Besides, they’ll want to see Thursday’s employment figures, and of course the quarterly inflation figures in January before publicly entertaining the thought of a cut.

 

Employment data remains robust overall, and business confidence from NAB (to be released on Tuesday) reached a 2-year high last month. I do not think the three cuts priced in next year are a slam dunk. Especially if US inflation ticks higher this week, and Trump’s policies turn out to be as inflationary as originally feared next year.

 

20241209auCalendar

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • Asset managers increased net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures by 8.4k contracts
  • Large speculators decreased net-long exposure by -10.4k contracts
  • That’s a bearish shift of ~19k contracts
  • Both sets of trades increased gross shorts and trimmed longs

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The Australian dollar printed its lowest weekly close in thirteen months, during its most bearish week in 19. Support was found at the October 2022 trendline, but with the daily bearish trend accelerating away from its 20-day EMA, it seems likely we’ll see a break beneath it. Especially with USD/CNH considering a break above 7.3.

AUD/USD likely favours bears seeking to fade into rallies, in anticipation of a break of the 2022 trendline and August low as it heads towards 63c. Which sits conveniently by the lower 1-week implied volatility band.

20241209audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Week ahead AUD/USD AUD/USD Weekly Outlook Australia RBA Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 1, 2024 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      November 24, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: 4-year Support, G-20 Meeting, Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        November 17, 2024 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.