AUD/USD rebound hinges on US yield stability and China market upside

Stability in US bond yields may offer AUD/USD rare respite this week. However, with strong ties to commodity prices and Hang Seng futures, the Aussie remains closely linked to China’s economic outlook. Here’s why both factors may need to align to fuel a recovery in the pair.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 18, 2024 4:10 AM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD hinges on US yield consolidation and Chinese market recovery.
  • Strong correlations with copper, WTI, and Hang Seng futures, along with US rates
  • Technical picture suggest potential for a near-term rebound

Overview

A potential pause in the relentless rise of US bond yields could spare AUD/USD from further downside this week. However, sentiment toward China may ultimately decide whether the Aussie can find some upside.

It’s set to be an exceptionally quiet week for US data flow. Following the significant upward recalibration of US interest rates since the Federal Reserve began its easing cycle in September, the backdrop favours consolidation in both US bond yields and the dollar. This environment could benefit the Japanese yen in the near term, along with gold and silver, given their strong inverse correlation with US rates.

One part US rates play, one part China proxy

AUD correlations Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

However, that dynamic may not extend to AUD/USD, which often serves as a China proxy rather than purely a play on US rates. While it reflects some of the US dollar's impact on commodity prices, its correlation with copper and WTI crude oil futures over the past fortnight has been remarkably strong at 0.96 and 0.85, respectively. Yet, it’s clearly more than just a US dollar story—its correlation with Hang Seng futures during the same period is an astounding 0.98.

While AUD/USD maintains an inverse relationship with US Treasury yields across the curve, the connection is weaker compared to its link with China-related variables. This suggests that any rebound in the Aussie may require not only stability in US rates but also a recovery in Chinese sentiment and markets, especially with no major Australian data due for the remainder of November.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Hang Seng: trying to bottom

Hang Seng Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

Monday’s Hang Seng futures daily candle could complete a morning star pattern if it holds around these levels. Momentum indicators remain bearish, favouring selling rallies, but declining participation – evident in falling volume following last week’s bearish break – hints at waning downside momentum.

If a morning star forms, key resistance levels to watch include 19,772 and the 50-day moving average at 19,906. On the downside, Friday’s low of 19,336 serves as initial support, providing a potential location for stops beneath for those considering longs.

AUD/USD directional risks skewing higher?

AUD Nov 18 2024

Source: TradingView

Reinforcing the AUD/USD-Hang Seng link, the daily candlestick pattern in AUD/USD could also form a morning star if prices can grind towards the session highs during European and North American trade. RSI (14) has also diverged from price, signalling potential shifting directional risks and increasing the odds of a near-term bullish reversal.

Topside levels to watch include 0.6480, former downtrend support at 0.6505, and 0.6513 – a break above the latter could pave the way for an extended rally. On the downside, 0.6441 is a level to watch, offering a potential setup where longs can be established with a tight stop beneath for protection.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD Hang Seng

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.