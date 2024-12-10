AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress

AUD/USD faces fresh pressure after the RBA's dovish shift raises rate cut bets, with traders now eyeing a potential move in February. A break below key support could see the pair test new lows as the outlook for the Aussie darkens.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 10, 2024 4:15 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • RBA signals growing confidence in achieving inflation target
  • Traders boost odds of a 25bps rate cut in February to two-in-three chance
  • AUD/USD drops sharply, testing key uptrend support below 0.6400

RBA’s pending pivot

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is edging closer to cutting interest rates, signalling growing confidence that inflation is sustainably moving towards its 2.5% target. The bank also dropped the phrase about not ruling anything in or out, suggesting the next rate move could still be higher, but this shift is telling.

Contrast the tone of that the RBA said last month: “This reinforces the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation and the Board is not ruling anything in or out. Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the Board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.”

To what it said today: “Recent data on inflation and economic conditions are still consistent with these forecasts, and the Board is gaining some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards target.”

While it reiterated that underlying inflation remains "too high," there were several dovish tweaks in the December statement.

It noted wage pressures had eased “more than expected” and that some of the upside risks to inflation “appear to have eased.” It added that incomes and consumption had recovered “a little slower than forecast.”

The bank acknowledged recent data on economic activity have been mixed, “but on balance softer than expected.”

Telling.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD RBA

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.