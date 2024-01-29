AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report

Today's quarterly inflation figures for Australia could be the difference between the RBA cutting rates or standing pat at their next meeting. And with market pricing a cut in, we need a soft trimmed-mean to avoid short-covering rebound on AUD/USD.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:56 PM
aus_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Nasdaq pared Monday’s losses on caused by the industry-disruptive entrance by DeepSeek’s AI models. Risk began to recover during Tuesday’s Asian session after President Trump effectively applauded the development, labelling it a “wake-up-call” for the US tech industry, adding “I think it’s a good thing for us”.

 

While Nvidia’s stock price rose 7.8%, it was a far cry from the -17.5% sustained the day prior. They don’t report their earnings for another three weeks, but it could be argued they are already obsolete given the change in dynamics of AI industry the past 48 hours. Regardless, I do not expect to see an all-time high again for quite some time, if at all.

 

20250129nasdaq

 

Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1.7% but beneath Monday’s open, S&P 500 futures are back above 6100 and near Monday’s open, whereas Dow futures rose for a second day to a 6-week high and close back above 45k.

 

The US dollar snapped a 3-day losing streak following another batch of tariff threats from President Trump. Imported computer chips, pharmaceuticals and steel are now vulnerable to import taxes, in an attempt to get US producing more on home soil.

 

Japan’s PM has nominated supporter of policy normalisation to join the BOJ board. Junko Koeda is set to join in March, which helps keep the door open for at least one more 25bp hike this year.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

20250129forex

 

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

While the BOJ delivered a hawkish hike last week, we can ignore today’s minutes of the meeting as it is for the December meeting – which likely renders them pretty useless.

 

I highlighted the importance of today’s Q4 inflation figures from Australia for the RBA’s next meeting. In a nutshell, AUD/USD bears will likely want to see a trimmed mean print of 3.2% y/y or less to justify market pricing a cut, in order to avoid a short-covering bounce. And given the average post-pandemic q/q print is just a shave below 0.9%, we may need to see it drop to 0.7% or less to justify a cut in my view.

 

I doubt we’ll glean too much from today’s Fed meeting given Trump has only just officially arrived on the scene. Markets are barely pricing in a single cut, and I doubt they have the appetite to signal one today.

 

The Bank of Canada are expected to cut their interest rates by 25bp to 3% and provide their analysis of the impact of potential trade tariffs. In doing so, it could reveal the BOC’s appetite for further cuts, although that hinges around whether Trump implements the said tariffs by Sunday.

 

  • 00:00 – Chinese New Year
  • 10:50 – BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes
  • 11:30 – AU quarterly CPI
  • 16:00 – JP household confidence
  • 18:00 – GfK German Consumer Climate
  • 01:15 – BOE Governor Bailey speaks
  • 01:45 – BOC interest rate decision (-25bp cut expected)
  • 05:00 – Fed interest rate decision (no change expected)
  • 05:30 – FOMC press conference

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The 1-day implied volatility band for AUD/USD is suspiciously small, considering the importance of today’s inflation figures from Australia and the fact we also have an incoming Fed meeting. They do however land near the weekly pivot point and S1 levels, so perhaps they’ll provide interim levels of support and resistance if volatility does heat up. But with markets positioned for an RBA cut, a slightly hot CPI print could send it higher. And as AUD/USD has already retraced for two days, perhaps dips above 0.6220 could work well for bulls over the near term.

 

For today, my bias is to seek dips towards the 0.6223 – 0.6231 support zone and for a leg higher towards the 0.6272 – 0.6278 resistance zone. But for AUD/USD to put in a decent bounce, USD/CNH needs to top out.

20250129audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Australia

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 08:25 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
Today 07:32 PM
U.S. Dollar Holds Support, Stocks Come Back to Life - Fed, ECB Coming Up
Today 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision
Today 04:15 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Eye Resistance
Today 03:26 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
Today 03:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_09
AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:56 PM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:16 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 23, 2025 10:44 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2025 10:51 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.