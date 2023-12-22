AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative

AUD/USD and USD/JPY sit at interesting levels on the charts ahead of Friday’s key US PCE inflation report, providing two-way optionality and decent risk-reward for those traders still active in the markets.

  • The Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measure will be released later Friday
  • On a six-month annualised basis, the data may confirm underlying inflation has returned to the Fed’s 2% target
  • AUD/USD and USD/JPY have conveniently parked themselves near technical levels heading into the report

PCE inflation report likely to enhance soft landing narrative

With over six rate cuts now priced into the Fed funds rate curve for 2024, it’s up to the data to continue to show inflation is likely to return to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. With the core PCE deflator – the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – expected to increase 0.2% in November, the year-on-year change is seen slowing to 3.3% from 3.5% in October. Importantly, on a six-month annualised basis, underlying inflation is tipped to show underlying inflation has returned to the Fed’s mandate.

While that outcome is factored into pricing, in the absence of a big upside surprise, or evidence services inflation excluding housing costs remains elevated, markets will be able to cling on to the soft-landing narrative, likely keeping US bond yields pressured amidst expectations the Fed ease policy rapidly to reduce the risk of deflationary forces taking hold.

In the absence of unexpected market news, the PCE deflator, along with the strength in incomes and broader consumer expenditure, will likely dictate how the AUD/USD and USD/JPY fair before Christmas.

AUD/USD eyeing 2023 highs

For those looking at trades involving AUD/USD, it has settled around .6800 heading into the inflation report. This minor support and resistance level can be used to initiate positions, with a stop on the opposite side to where the price move for protection. An upside break would target a push towards the double-top hit in June and July just shy of .6900. On the downside, .6720 and .6675 are the initial levels to watch.

aud dec 22

USD/JPY testing recent lows

With the release of Japanese consumer price inflation and minutes of the Bank of Japan’s November monetary policy meeting vanishing into the distance in the rear-view mirror, attention now will be on the US inflation report. Like the AUD/USD, the USD/JPY, too, has conveniently parked itself around support, providing the opportunity to position for a bounce or break.

Dating back to July this year, the pair has either tagged or nearly tagged 141.56 of five occasions without closing below, suggesting it could be used for protection regardless of which way the price moves. If it bounces on the inflation report, traders could place a stop below targeting a push back to 144.80. Should the price break lower, a move towards 138.75 could be on the cards. On the way, it may encounter bids around the psychological 140 level. A stop above 141.55 would offer protection.

jpy dec 22

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.